Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6000mAh Battery: Details

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to launch later this year or by early 2023.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G could be a premium smartphone offering
  • The M-Series is typically priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000
  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is also tipped to feature a triple-camera setup

Samsung M54 5G specifications have surfaced online, and the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to launch later this year or in 2023. The company launched the Galaxy M53 5G in India earlier this year. The phone was an upper mid-range smartphone offering with a starting price of Rs 26,499. It has been a few months since the launch of the Galaxy M53 5G and Samsung is tipped to refresh the lineup with the launch of the Galaxy M54 5G.

The South Korean tech giant is yet to announce any details of plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G. Meanwhile, the alleged specifications and the launch timeline of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M54 5G have been spotted online.

The purported Samsung Galaxy M54 5G might feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, according to YouTube channel The Pixel, which claims the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Samsung, in the past, has launched its M-series smartphones priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 with a Snapdragon 700-series or a MediaTek Dimensity 900-series chipset. If the leaked details are true, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will be quite an upgrade in terms of performance, compared to its predecessor.

The video further claims that the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Review) features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

The handset is tipped to be equipped with 8GB of RAM at least along with 128GB of internal storage. The Pixel expects the phone to be available in a 256GB storage configuration as well. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could pack a 6000mAh battery. It is said to support 25W fast charging. There is no word on whether the charging adapter will be bundled in the box.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will feature a triple-camera setup, according to the YouTube channel. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. There will be a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is expected to support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS, on the connectivity front. It is also likely to feature a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the phone could run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M54, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
