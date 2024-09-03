Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M05 Official Support Page Goes Live in India; May Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy M05 is listed with 4GB RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 11:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy M05 Official Support Page Goes Live in India; May Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M04 (pictured) comes in Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue colourways

  • Samsung Galaxy M05 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M04
  • The handset will come with dual SIM support
  • The Samsung Galaxy M05 may support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
Samsung Galaxy M05 is expected to launch in India soon as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M04, that was unveiled in the country in December 2022. The Galaxy M05 is expected to be available in the same price segment as its preceding model. The handset was previously spotted on several certification sites. Now, the official support page of the Galaxy M05 has gone live on the India site suggesting an imminent launch. The listing, alongside confirming the moniker, also reveals the RAM details of the phone. 

Samsung Galaxy M05 India Launch, Features (Expected)

An official support page for the Samsung Galaxy M05 has gone live on the Samsung India website. This listing hints at an imminent India launch of the Galaxy M04 successor. It also hints that the smartphone supports 4GB of RAM. No other specifications of the handset have been listed on the page.samsung galaxy m05 Samsung support page inline Samsung Galaxy M05

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy A05 with the model number SM-M055F/DS, was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The "DS" numbering suggests that the phone will support dual SIM connectivity. The handset reportedly appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site as well. It is said to support dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Other details of the Samsung Galaxy M05 aren't known yet. It is speculated that the handset will be priced within the same range as its preceding model. At launch, the Galaxy M04 started at Rs. 9,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant was listed at Rs. 10,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It ships with Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The dual rear camera unit of the handset includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone carries a 5-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy M05, Samsung Galaxy M05 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy M05 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
