Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Teased, Might Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2024 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin on July 20 and end on July 21
  • The banner does not reveal the exact launch date and time
  • The Galaxy M35 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with the Exynos 1380 chipset was launched in select global markets in May. Now, Samsung is looking to bring this M series smartphone to India. An exact launch date is still under wraps but Amazon has teased the arrival of the handset. It is presumed to be launched during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The Galaxy M35 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G to be available on Amazon 

Amazon, via a banner on its website, teased the India launch of the Galaxy M35 5G. It is likely to be available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 that is set to take place from July 20 to July 21. The banner, however, does not reveal the exact launch date and time. Interested buyers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the e-commerce website to get the latest updates about the phone.

In Brazil, the Galaxy M35 5G is retailing for BRL 2,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and it is offered in Dark Blue, Grey, and Light Blue colourways. Samsung is expected to release the device in a similar price segment in India.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G specifications

The global variant of Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Galaxy M35 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Ajax Engineering Launches Enterprise-Grade AI Chatbot Concrete GPT for Industry-Focused Knowledge Sharing

