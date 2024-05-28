Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has been launched in Brazil with an in-house octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and Dolby Atmos sound support. The handset is listed in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colour options. The phone ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This phone succeeds the Galaxy M34 5G, which was introduced in India in July 2023. The company has not yet confirmed the India launch of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available for purchase in Brazil at BRL 2,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for its sole 8GB + 256GB option via the Samsung Online Store. The handset is offered in three colourways — Dark Blue, Grey and Light Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset weighs 222g and measures 162.3 x 78.6 x 9.1mm in size.

