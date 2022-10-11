Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to pack a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display like its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 features 3,700mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could debut early next year
  • Upcoming models could be powered by Exynos 2300 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February this year

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be launched early next year. The smartphone family that is said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra—is yet to be confirmed by the South Korean smartphone maker, even though we are seeing multiple leaks about the upcoming devices. Now, a Chinese tipster has suggested the battery and display specifications of the vanilla Galaxy S23. It could feature a 3,900mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the predecessor Galaxy S22. Further, it is said to come with a 6.1-inch full-HD display, similar to its predecessor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23. According to the tipster, the upcoming phone will have a 3,900mAh battery. If this turns out to be true, this would be an upgrade over the 3,700mAh battery of the Galaxy S22. The upcoming handset is said to include a 6.1-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, similar to the previous vanilla flagship. It could offer 25W fast charging support as well.

Samsung is speculated to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in either January or February next year. All three handsets of the Galaxy S23 series are said to come in beige, black, green, and light pink colour options.

As per a prior leak, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to sport 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras. The Galaxy S23+ could come with 4,700mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get a 5,000mAh battery. The upcoming phones could be powered by Exynos 2300 SoC. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the Ultra model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to launch with support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy S23 models will succeed the Galaxy S22 variants of this year. India-specific Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra run Android 12 and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
