Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Now Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of April 8 Launch

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 17:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is offered in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is currently up for pre-orders in India via Amazon
  • The handset was launched in Brazil March last week
  • Samsung Galaxy M15 5G has triple rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is confirmed to go official on April 8 in India. The South Korean smartphone brand has now started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy M-series offering. Samsung is offering discounts for customers pre-booking the handset through Amazon. The Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy M15 5G is currently up for pre-orders in India via Amazon. Interested customers can pre-book the handset by paying a token amount of Rs. 999. Samsung is offering a 25W travel adapter worth Rs. 1,699 for a discounted price of Rs. 299 for customers pre-booking the device. They can also avail of three months no no-cost EMI options for purchases made using HDFC bank credit cards.

The Galaxy M15 5G was launched in Brazil in March last week with a starting price tag of BRL 1,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian variant is expected to be priced around its global counterpart. It is confirmed to come in 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

The Galaxy M15 5G is offered in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey colour options. It is confirmed to receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM as standard.

For optics, the Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the phone with support for 45W fast charging.

