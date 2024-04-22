Samsung Galaxy F55 5G could be introduced to the market soon. The model has previously been spotted on several certification sites. The India support page of the handset also went live recently. Now, details of the purported smartphone have surfaced on the Google Play console website, including its design and key features. The phone is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M55 5G, which launched in India on April 8 and is expected to share similar specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G was spotted on the Google Play console website, according to a 91Mobiles report. As per the design and specifications listed on the site, the Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 5G. It is sad to be powered by a chipset with the model number SM7450, which refers to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G as seen on Google Play console

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is likely to sport a full HD+ display and feature 8GB of RAM. It is also said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0. The report further adds that the phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to get a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is also likely to hold a 50-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging in the Galaxy F55 5G, according to the report. It is also said to offer onboard storage of 128GB or 256GB.

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is tipped to be remodelled as the Galaxy C55 in some markets and Galaxy Y55 in China.

Notably, the 8GB + 128GB option of the Galaxy M55 5G is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are listed at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

