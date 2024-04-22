Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface on Google Play Console Website

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2024 11:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface on Google Play Console Website

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is said to be a rebranded Galaxy M55 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to feature 8GB of RAM
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0
  • The Galaxy F55 5G could sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G could be introduced to the market soon. The model has previously been spotted on several certification sites. The India support page of the handset also went live recently. Now, details of the purported smartphone have surfaced on the Google Play console website, including its design and key features. The phone is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M55 5G, which launched in India on April 8 and is expected to share similar specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G was spotted on the Google Play console website, according to a 91Mobiles report. As per the design and specifications listed on the site, the Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 5G. It is sad to be powered by a chipset with the model number SM7450, which refers to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

samsung galaxy f55 5g google play console 91mobiles inline galaxy_f55

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G as seen on Google Play console
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is likely to sport a full HD+ display and feature 8GB of RAM. It is also said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0. The report further adds that the phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. 

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to get a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is also likely to hold a 50-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging in the Galaxy F55 5G, according to the report. It is also said to offer onboard storage of 128GB or 256GB. 

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is tipped to be remodelled as the Galaxy C55 in some markets and Galaxy Y55 in China.

Notably, the 8GB + 128GB option of the Galaxy M55 5G is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are listed at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy F55 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8a Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch at Google I/O 2024
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Luxurious Vivo V30e
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface on Google Play Console Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Key Features Surface via Google Play Console
  4. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Realme P1 Series Goes on Sale in India: Launch Offers
  6. Google's Gemini Assistant to Soon Play Music via Third-Party Apps: Report
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report
  3. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India
  4. Google’s Gemini Assistant Could Soon Play Music From Third-Party Apps: Report
  5. PlayStation and PC Exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in the Works; Could Launch Later This Year
  7. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 India Launch
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Slight Price Hikes Following BTC Halving, Most Altcoins See Gains
  9. iPhone AI Features Could Be Faster, but Less Powerful Than ChatGPT and Gemini: Report
  10. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »