Samsung One UI 7 Release Timeline Revealed Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to ship with One UI 7 stable versions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 19:46 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The One UI 7 update is based on Android 15

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be launched on January 22
  • The handsets are expected to get Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets
  • Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series are currently open in India
Samsung is scheduled to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday, and the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it will unveil its latest Galaxy S series of smartphones. These are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The handsets are expected to run on the firm's One UI 7 skin, which is based on Android 15, out-of-the-box. The company has now officially announced the rollout timeline of the stable version of its One UI 7 software update for eligible smartphones.

Samsung to Release One UI 7 Update by March

Samsung confirmed in a press release that the upcoming Galaxy S series will be the first phones to launch with the stable version of its Android 15-based One UI 7 skin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones will arrive with the latest version, while older models will receive an update with Android 15 and the redesigned interface.

The company says that the stable version of the One UI 7 update will "sequentially" roll out to other "existing Galaxy devices," including smartphones and tablets. The stable version is claimed to include "user feedback obtained through the beta programs," the company said.

The update will be released for eligible devices by Q1 2025, which means that that Samsung expects to finish rolling out One UI 7 by the end of March. Based on previous years, it appears that the Galaxy S24 series will be the first handsets to be updated to One UI 7.

The One UI 7 Beta 3 version was rolled out for select Samsung Galaxy smartphone users earlier this month. The update is claimed to have introduced faster fingerprint recognition for Galaxy S24 series users. Notably, the Galaxy S24 series handsets are equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. 

Pre-reservations for the anticipated Galaxy S series handsets are currently open in India. Customers who pre-reserve the phones are eligible for considerable discounts and other benefits. The Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with 12GB of RAM. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
