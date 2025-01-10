Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for the year will be held on January 22. The South Korean brand is preparing to introduce its next Galaxy S devices, along with new Galaxy AI features, during the upcoming launch event. Samsung has now started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S smartphones in India. Although the brand has yet to officially reveal the name of the phones, the Galaxy S25 lineup comprising Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to be launched alongside a new Galaxy S25 'Slim' variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Reservation Price, Benefits

Customers can pre-reserve the next-generation Galaxy S series smartphone via the company's India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and online and offline retail stores by paying a token amount of Rs. 2,000, which will give them early access to the handset. The token amount paid to pre-reserve the phones would be adjusted against the purchase value of the eligible device.

Pre-reserved customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchasing the new Galaxy S series devices. Further, Samsung is offering a Rs. 5,000 welcome voucher and 2 percent loyalty points via the Samsung Shop app as a pre-reserve benefit. Further, they can receive EMI offers and assured buyback offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Launch Timeline

Samsung already announced that it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22nd in San Jose, California. The event will be streamed live on YouTube, its website, and its newsroom page. Alongside the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company could also unveil the long-rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim at the event.

The lineup is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. It is said to come with support for 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.