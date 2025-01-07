Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 to Take Place on January 22; New Galaxy S Series Launch Teased

The Galaxy S25 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 09:29 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is speculated to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

  • Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is confirmed to take place on January 22 in San Jose
  • New Galaxy S series is likely to be announced at the event
  • Project Moohan XR headset with AR, VR, and AI may also debut
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held later this month in San Jose, California, the company announced on Tuesday. The annual event will witness the launch of the new generation Galaxy S series ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S25 series. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, it will deliver a “big leap” in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) experiences. Samsung has also started pre-reservations for the phones in India. Those who pre-reserve will enjoy special benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Date

In a newsroom post, Samsung shared the details of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025. It will be held on January 22 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.

The company says customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 1,999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy phones. Further, this will automatically confirm their entry in a giveaway worth Rs. 50,000. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Expected Announcements

Samsung has already confirmed that it will debut its new Galaxy S series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Following previous trends, three models are likely to be announced — the Galaxy S25, a Galaxy S25+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. All variants are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 12GB of RAM as standard.

The standard Galaxy S25 model is speculated to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra variants could get 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh cells, respectively.

Leaked renders suggest that the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with rounded corners, potentially ditching the boxy design that has become synonymous with Samsung's ‘Ultra' models in recent years. Meanwhile, the other two models are said to have an unaltered design.

Alongside the Galaxy S25 series, the South Korean company may also debut its extended reality (XR) headset dubbed Project Moohan which was announced in December 2024. It runs on Google's new Android XR platform which is designed to support features that rely on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). There's also a possibility that Samsung could tease a new Galaxy S25 Slim. 

Other reports suggest that the purported Galaxy Ring 2 could also see the light of day at the event, adding two new sizes to compete with rival Oura Ring. The wearable is speculated to come with more accurate health data sensors, improved AI functionalities, and a longer battery life compared to the first-generation Galaxy Ring.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

