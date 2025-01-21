Technology News
Redmi K90 Pro Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, 2K Resolution Display

Redmi K90 Pro is not expected to arrive until later this year, and it is likely to succeed the current Redmi K80 Pro model that launched last November.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 19:33 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K80 Pro carries a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Early rumours about the Redmi K90 Pro have started circulating online
  • It could feature a periscope telephoto camera
  • Redmi K80 Pro was launched in November last year
Redmi K80 Pro was launched in China last November, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 6,000mAh battery. While it's quite early to start talking about the Redmi K90 Pro, early leaks about the handset have already begun to surface online, giving us an idea of what's to come. The upcoming Redmi K-series phone is said to be powered by a second generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could also be equipped with a periscope telephoto camera.

Redmi K90 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested key specifications of the next-generation 'Pro' model of a sub-flagship series. While the post doesn't explicitly include the name of the device, the comments show that the handset in question could be the Redmi K90 Pro. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a large aperture. It could feature a 2K resolution display as well.

The purported Redmi K90 Pro is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. This chipset is rumoured to be announced in H2 2025, with performance upgrades over the Snapdragon 8 Elite that power the Redmi K80 Pro. The launch of Redmi K90 Pro could take place in the fourth quarter of this year.

Redmi K80 Pro Price, Specifications

The Redmi K80 Pro was launched in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 and features a 6.67-inch (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 32-megapixel sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter

The Redmi K80 Pro boasts an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication and carries a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80, Redmi K90 Pro, Redmi K90 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Redmi A4 5G Review: Humble Phone, Big Ambitions
EU’s ESMA Sets Deadline for Crypto Service Providers to Restrict Non MiCA-Compliant Stablecoins

