Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3

The Galaxy S24 models are equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 15:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones

Highlights
  • One UI 7 Beta 3 may bring faster fingerprint unlock for Galaxy S24 series
  • It is tipped to introduce new sounds for several system actions
  • The update is speculated to be rolled out in the coming days
One UI 7 Beta 3 will improve the fingerprint recognition speeds on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones, according to claims on social media by a tipster. The Android 15-based update was released in beta last month, almost two months after its initial unveiling at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 in October. While it is confirmed to come with features such as a Now Bar and additions to Galaxy AI, it may also improve fingerprint recognition.

Improved Fingerprint Recognition with One UI 7 Beta 3

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe (via Android Authority) shared details about the improvements in the purported One UI 7 Beta 3 update. As per the claims, it will bring faster fingerprint recognition to the Galaxy S24 family which comprises three models — the base variant, a Plus model, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 series is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which users have reported to be slower than other flagship devices that the Galaxy S24 series competes with. But if the tipster's claims are to be believed, the purported One UI 7 Beta 3 update could finally bring a solution to the issue.

Along with faster fingerprint recognition, the update is said to bring new sounds for system actions such as lock/unlock and charging. It is also tipped to make the drop-down action more flexible. These changes are part of the One UI 7 Beta 3 which is speculated to be rolled out in the coming days.

One UI 7 Beta Availability

According to Samsung, the One UI 7 beta programme is initially available in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. It is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series and can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The programme supports a total of 29 global languages including local dialects, such as Arabic, Chinese, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), Dutch, French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), and Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, the stable version of the Android 15-based OS is speculated to be introduced with the next-generation Galaxy S smartphones, dubbed the Galaxy S25 series, at a Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event later this month.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Further reading: Samsung, One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3
