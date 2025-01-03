One UI 7 Beta 3 will improve the fingerprint recognition speeds on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones, according to claims on social media by a tipster. The Android 15-based update was released in beta last month, almost two months after its initial unveiling at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 in October. While it is confirmed to come with features such as a Now Bar and additions to Galaxy AI, it may also improve fingerprint recognition.

Improved Fingerprint Recognition with One UI 7 Beta 3

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe (via Android Authority) shared details about the improvements in the purported One UI 7 Beta 3 update. As per the claims, it will bring faster fingerprint recognition to the Galaxy S24 family which comprises three models — the base variant, a Plus model, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Not only the sound is clearer, but also the fingerprint unlocking speed is extremely fast, which is faster than the previous version. pic.twitter.com/7tCIKgGrOW — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2025

The Galaxy S24 series is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which users have reported to be slower than other flagship devices that the Galaxy S24 series competes with. But if the tipster's claims are to be believed, the purported One UI 7 Beta 3 update could finally bring a solution to the issue.

Along with faster fingerprint recognition, the update is said to bring new sounds for system actions such as lock/unlock and charging. It is also tipped to make the drop-down action more flexible. These changes are part of the One UI 7 Beta 3 which is speculated to be rolled out in the coming days.

One UI 7 Beta Availability

According to Samsung, the One UI 7 beta programme is initially available in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. It is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series and can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The programme supports a total of 29 global languages including local dialects, such as Arabic, Chinese, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), Dutch, French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), and Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, the stable version of the Android 15-based OS is speculated to be introduced with the next-generation Galaxy S smartphones, dubbed the Galaxy S25 series, at a Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event later this month.