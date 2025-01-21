Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut with support for new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company's next Galaxy S series of smartphones is expected to be launched on January 22. The South Korean tech giant has already teased that these devices will arrive with new Galaxy AI capabilities. Now, a tipster has shared what appears to be a leaked promotional video for the Samsung event that highlights the new features these devices could be launched with.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Galaxy AI Features (Leaked)

The promotional Galaxy S25 series video was leaked by tipster Evan Blass via Substack. The video starts with the Galaxy AI logo, indicating that the new AI features will all be part of the company's upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Throughout the video, people are seen using the features in different real-life scenarios.

The first feature showcased in the video is the previously reported Brief Now, which shows insights to the user based on their usage of the smartphone and other Galaxy devices. In the video, these insights were displayed on the lock screen, inside rectangular cards — tapping on them reveals more information.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will reportedly offer better integration of Gemini AI with several first-party Samsung apps. In the leaked video, a user tells Gemini to “find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating nearby and text it to Tony.” This suggests that Gemini in the Galaxy S25 series can break down complex multi-step tasks and find the relevant information.

A new AI-powered Night Video mode is also seen in the leaked video. Described as “capture your evening out in vivid detail,” the feature is shown to record brighter videos while reducing noise and capturing greater detail. However, it is unclear how the feature differs from the existing Night Mode in Galaxy smartphones.

Audio Eraser feature in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Finally, a Pixel-styled Audio Eraser feature was also shown in the video. The AI feature can identify sounds coming from different sources and can isolate them automatically, as per the video. Once done, users can control the audio level of isolated sources and adjust them manually. It was shown to adjust voice, music, winds, crowd noise, and more. The video also highlights that the feature is compatible with common video formats in the Gallery app.

While the leaked video details several new AI features that could be added to the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, it is noted that these features have not been announced in an official capacity. Confirmation will only come after Samsung announces them during the event.