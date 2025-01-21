Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Top-End Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets; Galaxy S25 Slim Availability Tipped

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be available in a total of three storage configurations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2025 10:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra's 16GB variant may be exclusive to four Asian regions
  • Samsung may not launch Galaxy S25 Slim in the US market
  • The phones are expected to be launched at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday. Ahead of the flagship phones' debut, a tipster has suggested that the top-end variant of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra may not be available in all regions. In fact, only four countries are expected to have this device in the market. Meanwhile, another report claims that the new Galaxy S25 Slim model may have a much wider availability than what Samsung offered with its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top-End Variant

According to tipster yawn's (@chunvn8888) post on X (formerly Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer 16GB of RAM with its top-end variant. However, there are questions over its wider availability. It is tipped to be exclusive to the Asian markets and may be sold in only four regions — China, South Korea, India, Vietnam.

The aforementioned model is said to be launched in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB configurations. It is further suggested that the South Korean technology conglomerate may offer a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB on pre-orders, depending on the customer's location.

The purported Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the base and Plus models, will likely be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Expanded Availability of Galaxy S25 Slim

A PhoneArena report, on the other hand, sheds light on the availability of Samsung's newest model — the Galaxy S25 Slim. It will reportedly be launched in 39 countries, including Australia, India, Russia, the UAE, and the UK. It may be sold in the following countries:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Brazil
  5. Caucasus
  6. Croatia
  7. Egypt
  8. France
  9. India
  10. Iraq
  11. Ireland
  12. Israel
  13. Kazakhstan
  14. Kenya
  15. Libya
  16. Malaysia
  17. Mexico
  18. Morocco
  19. Nigeria
  20. Pakistan
  21. Philippines
  22. Poland
  23. Portugal
  24. Russia
  25. Saudi Arabia
  26. Senegal
  27. Serbia/Montenegro
  28. Singapore
  29. Slovenia
  30. South Africa
  31. Sri Lanka
  32. Switzerland
  33. Thailand
  34. Tunisia
  35. Turkey
  36. UAE
  37. United Kingdom
  38. Uzbekistan
  39. Vietnam

Notably, the purported phone was previously reported to not be available through carriers in the US. This report not only corroborates that, but suggests that the region might miss out on Samsung's new device altogether.

