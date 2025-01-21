Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday. Ahead of the flagship phones' debut, a tipster has suggested that the top-end variant of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra may not be available in all regions. In fact, only four countries are expected to have this device in the market. Meanwhile, another report claims that the new Galaxy S25 Slim model may have a much wider availability than what Samsung offered with its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top-End Variant

According to tipster yawn's (@chunvn8888) post on X (formerly Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer 16GB of RAM with its top-end variant. However, there are questions over its wider availability. It is tipped to be exclusive to the Asian markets and may be sold in only four regions — China, South Korea, India, Vietnam.

So it's confirmed that the 16GB S25U is exclusive to the Asian market only. China, South Korea, India, Vietnam will have far from my knowledge. Looks like Asians like us are eating good one more time — yawn (@chunvn8888) January 20, 2025

The aforementioned model is said to be launched in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB configurations. It is further suggested that the South Korean technology conglomerate may offer a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB on pre-orders, depending on the customer's location.

The purported Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the base and Plus models, will likely be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Expanded Availability of Galaxy S25 Slim

A PhoneArena report, on the other hand, sheds light on the availability of Samsung's newest model — the Galaxy S25 Slim. It will reportedly be launched in 39 countries, including Australia, India, Russia, the UAE, and the UK. It may be sold in the following countries:

Afghanistan Australia Austria Brazil Caucasus Croatia Egypt France India Iraq Ireland Israel Kazakhstan Kenya Libya Malaysia Mexico Morocco Nigeria Pakistan Philippines Poland Portugal Russia Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia/Montenegro Singapore Slovenia South Africa Sri Lanka Switzerland Thailand Tunisia Turkey UAE United Kingdom Uzbekistan Vietnam

Notably, the purported phone was previously reported to not be available through carriers in the US. This report not only corroborates that, but suggests that the region might miss out on Samsung's new device altogether.