Google recently began hiring people for its Aluminium OS project, which aims to build an Android-based OS for laptops and desktops with AI-powered tools, as a replacement for its ChromeOS. However, the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to officially announce the anticipated launch of its Aluminium OS-based devices. Now, it appears that the South Korea-based tech conglomerate, Samsung, has started working on a new Galaxy Book lineup, which will run on an Android-based One UI version. The purported Android-based Galaxy Book series could mark a wider transition for OEMs from Windows PCs to alternatie operating systems.

Future Samsung Galaxy Book Models Could Run Android 17-Based One UI 9

A report by SamMobile claims that the South Korea-based tech giant is currently developing a new Galaxy Book lineup, which will run on Android. The laptops will reportedly ship with One UI 9, which is expected to be based on the upcoming Android 17 update.

Moreover, the company is said to be working on three Android-based Samsung Galaxy Book models, which will likely include a low-cost variant, a mid-range model, and lastly a flagship variant, similar to the company's Ultra, Pro, and standard Galaxy Book 6 models.

The flagship model in the rumoured Android-based Samsung Galaxy Book lineup is expected to boast a thin form factor. The report adds that Samsung could change the design of the laptop to better compete with Apple's new MacBook Neo. Samsung will reportedly integrate various Galaxy AI features into the upcoming Android-based laptops, which can be found on smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets.

Additionally, the new Android 17-based One UI 9 version, built for future Galaxy Book models, is said to ship with an “improved version” of Samsung DeX, which will reportedly offer enhanced productivity, along with improved integration with DeX on Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

While the company has yet to confirm the launch of the new Android-based Galaxy Book models, the report suggests that Samsung is expected to launch these laptops by the end of 2026.

This comes months after Google began hiring for its Aluminium OS project in November 2025, confirming that the new Android-based OS for laptops and desktops is currently under development. Google's Aluminium OS is expected to replace ChromeOS, while bringing various AI-powered tools to PCs. Moreover, Qualcomm is reportedly developing Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Elite chipsets for PCs, which will support Android 16.