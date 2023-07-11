Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023) is available in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2023 10:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023) is available in a new Navy colourway (right)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023) was silently launched by the firm in India
  • The original Galaxy S21 FE was powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023) packs a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was silently relaunched in India by the company, over a year after the phone made its debut in the country. The new model features the same specifications as the original model, except for the processor. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC from Qualcomm. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It will be available in a new colourway, according to Samsung. The company's latest 'Fan Edition' smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) price in India, availability 

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 and the phone will be sold in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset will be available in the same colour options as the original Galaxy S21 FE 5G — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White — as well as a new Navy colourway.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is already available for purchase in the country and is listed on the company's website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) runs on an unspecified version of Android, according to the list of specifications on the phone maker's website. Unlike the Galaxy S21 FE model that was launched in in January 2022 with an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood, the new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Like the original model, the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023) is available in a single 256GB storage variant, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, Wireless DeX, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and a proximity sensor. 

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy S21 FE (2023) is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, along with reverse charging support. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 155.7x74.5x7.9mm and weighs 177g.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 price in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Uber CFO Nelson Chai Plans to Step Down in Most Senior Executive Exit Since IPO: Report
Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Whatsapp Reportedly Restored After Global Outage

