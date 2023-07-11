Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was silently relaunched in India by the company, over a year after the phone made its debut in the country. The new model features the same specifications as the original model, except for the processor. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC from Qualcomm. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It will be available in a new colourway, according to Samsung. The company's latest 'Fan Edition' smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 and the phone will be sold in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset will be available in the same colour options as the original Galaxy S21 FE 5G — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White — as well as a new Navy colourway.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is already available for purchase in the country and is listed on the company's website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) runs on an unspecified version of Android, according to the list of specifications on the phone maker's website. Unlike the Galaxy S21 FE model that was launched in in January 2022 with an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood, the new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Like the original model, the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023) is available in a single 256GB storage variant, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, Wireless DeX, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy S21 FE (2023) is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, along with reverse charging support. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 155.7x74.5x7.9mm and weighs 177g.

