Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. It is the Fan Edition model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and is said to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE, which was released in January 2021 — the South Korean tech giant skipped the Galaxy S22 FE model. Reportedly, the company may also relaunch the Galaxy S21 FE in India with a different chipset. A new report suggests that a Geekbench listing of the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE shows some key specifications of the purported handset.

According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy S23 F3 model showed up on Geekbench on Thursday. The listing suggested that the phone will be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 SoC, the same chipset used in the Galaxy S22 series models. All of the Galaxy S23 phones, including the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, used Qualcomm's latest and fastest yet Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It is speculated that the company's move to replace the Qualcomm chipset may actually just be to clear stock of the Exynos SoCs. Notably, the rumoured shift had been reported previously, so it does not come as a complete surprise.

The Geekbench listing adds that the phone with the model number SM-S711B will launch with 8GB of RAM and run Android 13 out-of-the-box, with likely a One UI skin on top. The phone has also been tipped to carry a 4,500mAh battery, since it was found listed on the Safety Korea battery certification website.

An earlier leak tipped that the Exynos chipset will be paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The same leak added that although certain markets may see the Galaxy S23 FE model launch as late as Q4 2023, most regions are expected to see the model released by the third quarter of the year.

The phone has also been tipped to feature a 6.4-inch flat display with a likely centre-aligned hole-punch slot for the front camera, which could sport a 12-megapixel sensor. The body is expected to have rounded corners. Its design has been said to resemble that of the Galaxy A54 5G model released earlier this year.

Much like the rest of the Galaxy S23 series models, the Fan Edition version is also expected to come with a triple rear camera unit which could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

