Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 SoC Version India Launch Confirmed for July

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 SoC version is confirmed to feature 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2023 16:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone is confirmed to feature an Adreno 660 GPU
  • The Galaxy S21 FE 5G debuted with a Snapdragon 888 SoC in the US in 2022

Samsung will unveil a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India in July. The South Korean smartphone brand on Monday confirmed the relaunch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition in the country. The new variant will come equipped with a 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G was initially launched early last year in India with an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. The new model will feature Adreno 660 GPU and is confirmed to pack 256GB of onboard storage. However, Samsung has not revealed the exact launch date.

Through a press release, Samsung announced the arrival of the new Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India in July. The company, however, didn't mention the exact launch date. It is confirmed to pack an Adreno 660 GPU and 256GB of onboard storage. This would be an upgrade over the base 128GB storage capacity offered by the ongoing Exynos 2100 SoC-powered Galaxy S21 FE.

The brand has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant. It is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. Interested users can register their contact details with Samsung to get the latest updates about the launch and availability of the new handset.

There is no official word on pricing for the new Galaxy S21 FE yet, but a recent report suggested a Rs. 49,999 price tag for the model. Last year's Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB option. However, it is currently available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 32,999. It came as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21. The handset was launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC in some select markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

Besides the chipset, key specifications of the upcoming model could be similar to the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 FE. The ongoing model features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor as well. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
