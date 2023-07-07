Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Exynos 2100 SoC is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 32,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2023 14:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset is teased to pack 256GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will feature Adreno 660 GPU
  • It flaunts a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched at Rs. 54,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC is confirmed to go official this month in India. The exact date is yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung, but a fresh leak suggests that the handset will be launched on July 10. Additionally, pricing details of the smartphone have surfaced online. Samsung originally launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition in the country in January last year with an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant with Snapdragon chipset is confirmed to include Adreno 660 GPU and 256GB of onboard storage.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India price of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant on Twitter. According to a screenshot shared by Yadav, it will cost Rs. 49,999. Offers could bring the price down to Rs. 44,999. This is in line with past rumours. Separately, another Indian tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in a response to Yadav's tweet, claimed that the new handset will be launched in India on July 10.

If the new leak turns out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 SoC edition would be priced above the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 FE. Last year, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB option. Now, it is listed on the Samsung India website for Rs. 32,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset is teased to pack Adreno 660 GPU and 256GB of onboard storage. Besides these, key specifications of the new variant are expected to be identical to the Exynos 2100 version. The latter has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard and flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

However, since there has been no official announcement about the launch date and price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 variant, these details can be considered with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple’s Untitled F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt to Begin Filming at British Grand Prix
Blind, Starring Sonam Kapoor, Is Now Available to Stream on JioCinema

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Now Available in India at This Price
  3. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  4. Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  7. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Debuts in India: See Design, Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  9. Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Lightning Labs Announces AI Toolkit That Can Hold, Process Transactions in Bitcoin
  2. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked
  4. Blind, Starring Sonam Kapoor, Is Now Available to Stream on JioCinema
  5. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Could Launch With ‘OnePlus Open’ Moniker: Details
  6. Apple’s Untitled F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt to Begin Filming at British Grand Prix
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21
  9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Advance Booking Now Open in India: BookMyShow, PayTM
  10. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hangs Onto $30,000 Mark as Ether, Other Altcoins Incur Price Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.