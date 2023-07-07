Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC is confirmed to go official this month in India. The exact date is yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung, but a fresh leak suggests that the handset will be launched on July 10. Additionally, pricing details of the smartphone have surfaced online. Samsung originally launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition in the country in January last year with an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant with Snapdragon chipset is confirmed to include Adreno 660 GPU and 256GB of onboard storage.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India price of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant on Twitter. According to a screenshot shared by Yadav, it will cost Rs. 49,999. Offers could bring the price down to Rs. 44,999. This is in line with past rumours. Separately, another Indian tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in a response to Yadav's tweet, claimed that the new handset will be launched in India on July 10.

If the new leak turns out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 SoC edition would be priced above the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 FE. Last year, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB option. Now, it is listed on the Samsung India website for Rs. 32,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset is teased to pack Adreno 660 GPU and 256GB of onboard storage. Besides these, key specifications of the new variant are expected to be identical to the Exynos 2100 version. The latter has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard and flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

However, since there has been no official announcement about the launch date and price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 variant, these details can be considered with a pinch of salt.

