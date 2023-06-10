Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed; Additional Discount Offers Available Over New Price Cut

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 June 2023 12:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed; Additional Discount Offers Available Over New Price Cut

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is offered black, green, gold, purple and white colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • It has a 3,700mAh battery which supports 25W wired, 15W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S22 is now being offered in India at a discounted price. The phone was launched in the country in February 2022, starting at a price of Rs. 72,999. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone is offered in two storage variants and is available in five colour options. It is also equipped with a triple rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India

The company permanently slashed Rs. 8,000 off the price of the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which brings the price down to Rs. 64,999 from the launch price of Rs. 72,999. Samsung India is also extending an Rs. 7,000 upgrade bonus to customers who are upgrading to the model from any of its preceding smartphones. This brings the price of the model down to Rs. 57,999.

Buyers in India can now buy the base Samsung S22 model for as less as Rs. 54,999 with a bank cashback offer of Rs. 3,000. The phone is available for purchase on the Samsung India website, Amazon, and select retail stores across the country.

The phone is also available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is offered in five colour options — Bora Purple, Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out-of-the-box.

The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple rear camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy S22 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display is equipped with a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Weighing 168 grams, the Galaxy S22 measures 146mm x 70.6mm x 7.6mm in size.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Price Cut, Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Twitter to Pay Verified Content Creators For Ads in Replies

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed; Additional Discount Offers Available Over New Price Cut
