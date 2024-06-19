Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are likely to go official early next year. The rumoured launch timeline is months away but a series of leaks over the past few days have offered some clarity into what we can expect from next year's Galaxy S flagships. An early leak now hints that the Galaxy S25 will sport exactly the same main rear camera sensor as the Galaxy S24. The vanilla model and Plus variant could get a 12-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 camera leak reveals no upgrade

As per a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a 50-megapixel main camera. If this rumour turns out to be true, the upcoming handset will be the fourth generation Galaxy S phone with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The existing Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S22 models have the same primary camera sensor.

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to feature a 12-megapixel front camera. This means that the resolution of the front camera will also remain unchanged from their predecessors. The sensor size and other details are currently under wraps.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to bring notable camera upgrades. It could get a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The ultra wide-angle sensor and 3x sensor would be a considerable improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Besides the rear camera and selfie shooter, the Galaxy S25 might come with the same 4,000mAh battery as the predecessor. The handset is said to carry the SM-S931 model number. The vanilla model could get a 6.36-inch display and it is likely to run on Exynos 2500 chipset in all markets.