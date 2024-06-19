Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S25's Main Camera Sensor Could Be Same as Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will reportedly stick with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 19:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25's Main Camera Sensor Could Be Same as Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+ has a triple camera system

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25's Camera may not excite many people
  • We won't see the Galaxy S25 series until early next year
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra is already tipped to bring notable camera upgrades
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are likely to go official early next year. The rumoured launch timeline is months away but a series of leaks over the past few days have offered some clarity into what we can expect from next year's Galaxy S flagships. An early leak now hints that the Galaxy S25 will sport exactly the same main rear camera sensor as the Galaxy S24. The vanilla model and Plus variant could get a 12-megapixel front camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 camera leak reveals no upgrade

As per a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a 50-megapixel main camera. If this rumour turns out to be true, the upcoming handset will be the fourth generation Galaxy S phone with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The existing Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S22 models have the same primary camera sensor.

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to feature a 12-megapixel front camera. This means that the resolution of the front camera will also remain unchanged from their predecessors. The sensor size and other details are currently under wraps.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to bring notable camera upgrades. It could get a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The ultra wide-angle sensor and 3x sensor would be a considerable improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Besides the rear camera and selfie shooter, the Galaxy S25 might come with the same 4,000mAh battery as the predecessor. The handset is said to carry the SM-S931 model number. The vanilla model could get a 6.36-inch display and it is likely to run on Exynos 2500 chipset in all markets.

 

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Giottus Exchange Lists 43 New Cryptocurrencies in India, Pumps Total Token Count to 300

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25's Main Camera Sensor Could Be Same as Galaxy S24
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Design Revealed
  2. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Make Global Debut: Price, Specifications
  4. HMD Skyline Surfaces on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Console to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 New Design Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25's Main Camera Sensor Could Be Same as Galaxy S24
  2. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Is Now the Highest Rated Expansion Ever on Metacritic
  3. OnePlus Glacier Battery Technology to Be Revealed on June 20; OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Might Get It First
  4. Giottus Exchange Lists 43 New Cryptocurrencies in India, Pumps Total Token Count to 300
  5. Lenovo Legion Go India Launch Date Set for June 27; Key Features Confirmed
  6. iOS 18 Improves iPhone’s Neural Engine Performance by 25 Percent, Geekbench Score Suggests
  7. Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Reportedly Halted Amidst Poor Sales; Cheaper Headset Set for 2025 Launch
  8. Gigabyte Aorus 16X, Gigabyte G6X AI-Backed Gaming Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) With AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »