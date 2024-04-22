Technology News
Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report

Samsung India has been offering free display replacements for select Galaxy phones since last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 15:04 IST
Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The green line issue has been around since last year

Highlights
  • People using older Samsung devices are experiencing green line issue
  • Affected users could be offered a free battery and kit replacement
  • The glitch affects the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S22 models
Samsung has reportedly announced screen replacement for select Galaxy phones in India that are facing a green line display issue. Under this free display replacement programme, the company will replace the displays on affected phones free of cost, as per a report. The issue seems to have majorly affected the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 models with super AMOLED displays and caused a permanent vertical green line to appear on the screen.

Over the last week, several Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 users took to social medial to post about the display issue plaguing their devices. Several users reported that a thin vertical green line appeared on the display affecting its responsiveness and functionality. The green line display problem appears to affect older Galaxy S series phones with super AMOLED panels. To address the growing number of complaints, Samsung is now offering customers in India one-time free display replacement, reports SamMobile.

Samsung India has been providing free display replacements for select models since last year. This provision was already available for the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series. Now, it has expanded the list of supported models to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Users can book for an appointment for a replacement service at a Samsung Service Center until April 30. Affected users will be reportedly offered a free battery and kit replacement.

Additionally, Tarun Vats has posted WhatsApp chat screenshots with Samsung Support on X indicating that the company will offer a one-time free screen replacement to users with select phones that have a green line display fault, even if the warranty has expired. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy S21 series (excluding FE), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E) will be eligible for free display replacement.

This green line issue has been around since last year. While the exact reason for the issue remains uncertain, some users claim it could be a software glitch. Some other users are attributing the problem to potential hardware defects and intense usage.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India

