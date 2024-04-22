Samsung has reportedly announced screen replacement for select Galaxy phones in India that are facing a green line display issue. Under this free display replacement programme, the company will replace the displays on affected phones free of cost, as per a report. The issue seems to have majorly affected the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 models with super AMOLED displays and caused a permanent vertical green line to appear on the screen.

Over the last week, several Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 users took to social medial to post about the display issue plaguing their devices. Several users reported that a thin vertical green line appeared on the display affecting its responsiveness and functionality. The green line display problem appears to affect older Galaxy S series phones with super AMOLED panels. To address the growing number of complaints, Samsung is now offering customers in India one-time free display replacement, reports SamMobile.

Samsung India has been providing free display replacements for select models since last year. This provision was already available for the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series. Now, it has expanded the list of supported models to include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Users can book for an appointment for a replacement service at a Samsung Service Center until April 30. Affected users will be reportedly offered a free battery and kit replacement.

Additionally, Tarun Vats has posted WhatsApp chat screenshots with Samsung Support on X indicating that the company will offer a one-time free screen replacement to users with select phones that have a green line display fault, even if the warranty has expired. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy S21 series (excluding FE), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E) will be eligible for free display replacement.

This green line issue has been around since last year. While the exact reason for the issue remains uncertain, some users claim it could be a software glitch. Some other users are attributing the problem to potential hardware defects and intense usage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.