Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report

According to a report, Samsung is working on bringing some of the features of Galaxy AI to its older smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 18:55 IST
Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The One UI 6.1 update that brings Galaxy AI to older Samsung flagships will arrive by the end of March

Highlights
  • Samsung is adding Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S23 series
  • The AI suite will be added with the One UI 6.1 update
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 series will also get AI features
Samsung could expand its Galaxy AI, the suite of artificial intelligence features which are currently only available on the Galaxy S24 series, to its older Galaxy S22 series as well, as per a report. Earlier, the tech giant had confirmed that the AI features would be added to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series as a part of its upcoming One UI 6.1 update, but it did not include the Galaxy S22 lineup.

However, according to a report by South Korean news outlet Naver News, TM Roh, the President of Samsung's mobile division, revealed that some of the Galaxy AI features could be expanded to the Galaxy S22 series while speaking at the company's 55th regular shareholders' meeting in Seoul. Notably, the Galaxy S22 series comprises the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As per Roh, the main issue in expanding Galaxy AI features to older devices is that some of the features are on-device. These features require high hardware capabilities that are not possible in devices that are too old. Samsung has found that the cut-off point exists in the Galaxy S22 series. “Resources and efforts are being invested. We are gradually preparing plans to support a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience [in the S22 series and older Samsung devices],” Roh said in the meeting as per the report (translated via Google). It is not known why the South Korean tech giant is not adding the cloud-based AI features of Galaxy AI in older devices.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are all set to receive Galaxy AI features with the One UI 6.1 update that is expected to be released by the end of this month. The first Galaxy AI feature that is making its way to the company's older phones and tablets is Circle to Search, which adds the ability to draw a circle around, highlight, or select objects and text in images to search on Google — without leaving the current app.

Other Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Interpreter mode, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist will also be expanded to these Samsung devices.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy AI, Galaxy AI features, Samsung Galaxy S22, One UI 6, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Comment
 
 

