Samsung could expand its Galaxy AI, the suite of artificial intelligence features which are currently only available on the Galaxy S24 series, to its older Galaxy S22 series as well, as per a report. Earlier, the tech giant had confirmed that the AI features would be added to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series as a part of its upcoming One UI 6.1 update, but it did not include the Galaxy S22 lineup.

However, according to a report by South Korean news outlet Naver News, TM Roh, the President of Samsung's mobile division, revealed that some of the Galaxy AI features could be expanded to the Galaxy S22 series while speaking at the company's 55th regular shareholders' meeting in Seoul. Notably, the Galaxy S22 series comprises the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As per Roh, the main issue in expanding Galaxy AI features to older devices is that some of the features are on-device. These features require high hardware capabilities that are not possible in devices that are too old. Samsung has found that the cut-off point exists in the Galaxy S22 series. “Resources and efforts are being invested. We are gradually preparing plans to support a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience [in the S22 series and older Samsung devices],” Roh said in the meeting as per the report (translated via Google). It is not known why the South Korean tech giant is not adding the cloud-based AI features of Galaxy AI in older devices.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are all set to receive Galaxy AI features with the One UI 6.1 update that is expected to be released by the end of this month. The first Galaxy AI feature that is making its way to the company's older phones and tablets is Circle to Search, which adds the ability to draw a circle around, highlight, or select objects and text in images to search on Google — without leaving the current app.

Other Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Interpreter mode, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist will also be expanded to these Samsung devices.

