Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design Renders Leaked Again Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE US variant is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 15:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design Renders Leaked Again Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE seen in a black colour variant

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • The phone is expected to boot One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could support 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy S21 FE. The Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series, which was released in February, is said to pack the most popular features of the lineup within a moderate price range. The phone has previously been listed on certification sites hinting at its imminent launch. Other reports have tipped the likely specifications and price range of the Galaxy S23 FE model. Now, a new report has leaked the design renders of the purported handset.

Live images of the Galaxy S23 FE have previously been leaked. However, a new Tech Outlook report has leaked new design renders of the phone. It is seen with curved edges and narrow side bezels. A centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is seen for the front camera sensor.

Seen in a black colour variant, the Galaxy S23 FE appears to have a triple rear camera unit vertically arranged in three separate circular units in the top left corner of the back panel. The camera module is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge of the handset.

Recently, the phone was spotted on the TENAA certification site. It is suggested that the US variant of the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the global model could come with an in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. The handset is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. It is said to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The handset is likely to have a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back. The handset is said to offer a 10-megapixel sensor in the front. It is likely to be backed by a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone is said to measure 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size and weigh 210 grams,.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to launch in India at around Rs. 60,000. The phone has earlier been reported to launch by Q4 2023 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other products.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE design, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Might Use Samsung's FO-WLP to Make Tensor G3 Run Cooler Than the Tensor G2
India Ranks First Among 154 Nations in Grassroot Adoption of Crypto: Chainalysis

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design Renders Leaked Again Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  3. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. HMD Global to Establish HMD Brand and Bring New Smartphones: Details
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels Feature to Over 150 Countries: How It Works
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Offer Better Thermal Management: Details
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G Gets New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  9. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in India: See Design
  10. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with Action Button Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Bring India-Specific Features
  2. Apple Claims iPhone 12 Meets Radiation Rules, Denies French Regulator’s Statement
  3. iQoo 11 Confirmed to Get Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 Preview Soon: How to Apply
  4. WhatsApp Channels With Directory Search, Reaction Support Rolling Out to 150 Countries Including India
  5. Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5 With Up to 120Gbps Bandwidth, Will Be Compatible With Previous Versions
  6. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition India Launch Confirmed, Design Renders Tipped: Details
  7. Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. China Flags Security Problems With New iPhone 15 Models, Restricts Use in Government Departments
  9. Nokia's HMD Global to Launch HMD-Branded Smartphones Soon: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design Renders Leaked Again Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.