Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy S21 FE. The Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series, which was released in February, is said to pack the most popular features of the lineup within a moderate price range. The phone has previously been listed on certification sites hinting at its imminent launch. Other reports have tipped the likely specifications and price range of the Galaxy S23 FE model. Now, a new report has leaked the design renders of the purported handset.

Live images of the Galaxy S23 FE have previously been leaked. However, a new Tech Outlook report has leaked new design renders of the phone. It is seen with curved edges and narrow side bezels. A centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is seen for the front camera sensor.

Seen in a black colour variant, the Galaxy S23 FE appears to have a triple rear camera unit vertically arranged in three separate circular units in the top left corner of the back panel. The camera module is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge of the handset.

Recently, the phone was spotted on the TENAA certification site. It is suggested that the US variant of the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the global model could come with an in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. The handset is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. It is said to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The handset is likely to have a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back. The handset is said to offer a 10-megapixel sensor in the front. It is likely to be backed by a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone is said to measure 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size and weigh 210 grams,.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to launch in India at around Rs. 60,000. The phone has earlier been reported to launch by Q4 2023 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other products.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.