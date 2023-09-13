Poco has introduced a new RAM and storage variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in August. It was launched in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The new Poco M6 Pro 5G variant will go on sale via Flipkart from September 14. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco M6 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The new Poco M6 Pro 5G variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations of the handset are currently priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colour options.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone displays also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. Additionally, Xiaomi's sub-brand also promises two major OS updates along with three years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco M6 Pro 5G offers a dual camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses an 8-megapixel camera placed in a hole punch cut-out at the top centre of the display.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone also offers IP53 dust and splash resistance and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.