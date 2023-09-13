Technology News

Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Check Price

Poco M6 Pro 5G was initially launched in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M6 Pro 5G is available in Power Black and Forest Green colours

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display
  • The Poco M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Poco has introduced a new RAM and storage variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in August. It was launched in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The new Poco M6 Pro 5G variant will go on sale via Flipkart from September 14. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco M6 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The new Poco M6 Pro 5G variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations of the handset are currently priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colour options.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone displays also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. Additionally, Xiaomi's sub-brand also promises two major OS updates along with three years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco M6 Pro 5G offers a dual camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses an 8-megapixel camera placed in a hole punch cut-out at the top centre of the display.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone also offers IP53 dust and splash resistance and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
France Halts iPhone 12 Sales Over High Radiation Levels, Threatens Recall

Comment
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
