Samsung is gearing up to launch their flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The Galaxy S23 series, said to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is expected to be revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February. The design and specifications of the handsets have already been tipped ahead of launch. Now a tipster has revealed the expected internal storage onboard Samsung's upcoming flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is said is to ship with at least 256GB of storage space on the base models.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888), the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be getting rid of the 128GB internal storage model. Qwaider tweeted on Sunday that all three base variants in the series are expected to be available with at least 256GB of onboard storage .

The tipster also listed possible RAM and storage configurations for the Galaxy S23 lineup. According to him, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will be available in 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage models, while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with 12GB of RAM and have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

It's worth noting that the Galaxy S22 series had 128GB storage variants in the lineup. The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ came with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models.

Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant is tipped to host the event in San Francisco, USA, on February 1.

Recently, a leak had suggested the expected colour options for the S23 series. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ smartphones could be available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colour options. Samsung is also reportedly planning to launch the phones with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update out-of-the-box. While multiple design renders for the phones have leaked in the recent weeks, Samsung has not yet officially confirmed any specifications, design details, or launch timeline for their next flagship.

