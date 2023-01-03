Technology News

BTC, ETH Alongside Stablecoins Bag Small Gains, Losses Strike Few Altcoins

With a minor gain of 0.27 percent, Bitcoin opened trading at the price point of $16,668 (roughly Rs. 13.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 11:09 IST
BTC, ETH Alongside Stablecoins Bag Small Gains, Losses Strike Few Altcoins

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

The current crypto market valuation stands at $806 billion

Highlights
  • Uniswap, Avalanche saw profits
  • Solana saw gains
  • Leo, Monero saw losses

The larger part of the crypto price chart indicated greens next to majority cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, January 3. With a minor gain of 0.27 percent, Bitcoin opened trading at the price point of $16,668 (roughly Rs. 13.7 lakh). The oldest ever cryptocurrency maintained a similar momentum on international exchanges such as Coinbase, CoinMarketCap, and Binance as well. In the last 24 hours, BTC grew by $98 (roughly Rs. 8,105) from its price of $16,570 (roughly Rs. 13.7 lakh) that it opened with, yesterday.

Ether bagged slightly bigger gains than Bitcoin. ETH price rose by 1.09 percent to trade at $1,213 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh), the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed.

Stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD — opened with small profits.

They were further joined by other profit-minting altcoins including Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Polkadot, Tron, Solana, Uniswap, and Avalanche.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also outgrew their respective loss-spells to spike with minor gains.

The overall crypto market valuation grew by 0.94 percent in the last 24 hours.

As per CoinMarketCap, the market cap of the crypto sector stands at $806 billion (roughly Rs. 66,69,448 crore).

In the backdrop the crypto market showing small signs of recoveries, LEO, Monero, Zcash, and Braintrust witnessed price drops.

“As more people become aware of cryptocurrencies and the technology that underlies them, it is likely that the number of people and businesses using these assets will continue to grow. Overall, it is important to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency sector is still relatively young and unpredictable, and it is possible that there will be significant changes and developments in the coming years,” Amanjot Malhotra, India Head of Bitay crypto exchange told Gadgets 360.

This year of 2023 is projected to see more nations formulate laws around cryptocurrencies and virtual digital assets (VDAs) to add a layer of safety for investors.

Italy, on December 2, officially decided to impose a 26 percent capital tax on profits exceeding $2,060 (roughly Rs.1.7 lakh) generated out of crypto trading.

On the other hand, UK, that is looking to establish itself as a global crypto hub, has decided revoke tax slabs for foreigners who are using local British crypto exchanges for buying cryptocurrencies.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Polkadot, Tron, Solana, Uniswap, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Leo, Monero, Zcash, Braintrust
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Genesis Crypto Broker Negotiating in Bad Faith, Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Says in Open Letter
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Alongside Stablecoins Bag Small Gains, Losses Strike Few Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  2. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature Improved Night Mode in Camera
  4. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  5. SpaceX Reportedly Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding
  6. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
  7. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Might Look Like
  8. Dogecoin Foundation Launches Fund for Ecosystem Development: Details
  9. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  10. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Steadier Hands, Durable Companies to Steer Crypto in 2023, Predicts Circle CSO
  2. CES 2023: Samsung Unveils Four New Models in Odyssey, ViewFinity, Smart Monitor Lineups
  3. Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
  4. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Images Leak Online Ahead Of Anticipated February Launch
  6. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  8. Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
  9. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  10. South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.