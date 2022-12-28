Technology News

Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report

Samsung One UI 5.1 update is spotted running on the new firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 28 December 2022 20:25 IST
Samsung One UI 5.1 could get Android 13’s new media player widget design in the notifications area

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 5.1 could also be made available to Galaxy S22 series
  • There are no details available on One UI 5.1 features, upgrades
  • Samsung One UI 5.1 update may include customizations for lock screen

Samsung is reportedly testing its next major OS update for One UI 5.1. The smartphone manufacturer has been spotted testing the new OS update on the models of the Galaxy S22 series — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, Galaxy S23 series is speculated to be the first lineup to get the OS update. It would be the first major OS update, based on Android 13, on Samsung smartphones. Samsung is currently rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its compatible handsets across the world.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is testing a new firmware update One UI 5.1 internally on this year's Galaxy S22 series. The update was running as new firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7. The new OS update is speculated to be rolled out to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series before its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series, which will receive it shortly after.

While there are no details available on One UI 5.1 features and changes, Samsung had hinted to bring some new lock screen customization options for One UI 5.1. The report also suggested that the new update could bring Android 13's new media player widget design in the notifications area, predictable back, partial screen mirroring, and improved taskbar. Currently, Samsung's One UI 5.0 features a new interface, improved performance, UI animations, and background, as well as the latest security patches with several bug fixes.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S23 series is speculated to get three handsets — the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the phones are months away from its launch, details regarding the Galaxy S23 series have already been doing rounds. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are tipped to get a 200mAh battery capacity boost in comparison to their predecessors. These Samsung smartphones are tipped to get 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively.

Additionally, the upcoming flagship series is believed to come equipped with improved cooling systems. Furthermore, these smartphones could be equipped with 12-megapixel front cameras with dual-pixel autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung, Android 13, One UI 5.1
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.