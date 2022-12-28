Samsung is reportedly testing its next major OS update for One UI 5.1. The smartphone manufacturer has been spotted testing the new OS update on the models of the Galaxy S22 series — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, Galaxy S23 series is speculated to be the first lineup to get the OS update. It would be the first major OS update, based on Android 13, on Samsung smartphones. Samsung is currently rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its compatible handsets across the world.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is testing a new firmware update One UI 5.1 internally on this year's Galaxy S22 series. The update was running as new firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7. The new OS update is speculated to be rolled out to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series before its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series, which will receive it shortly after.

While there are no details available on One UI 5.1 features and changes, Samsung had hinted to bring some new lock screen customization options for One UI 5.1. The report also suggested that the new update could bring Android 13's new media player widget design in the notifications area, predictable back, partial screen mirroring, and improved taskbar. Currently, Samsung's One UI 5.0 features a new interface, improved performance, UI animations, and background, as well as the latest security patches with several bug fixes.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S23 series is speculated to get three handsets — the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the phones are months away from its launch, details regarding the Galaxy S23 series have already been doing rounds. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are tipped to get a 200mAh battery capacity boost in comparison to their predecessors. These Samsung smartphones are tipped to get 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively.

Additionally, the upcoming flagship series is believed to come equipped with improved cooling systems. Furthermore, these smartphones could be equipped with 12-megapixel front cameras with dual-pixel autofocus.

