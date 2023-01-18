Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is set to take place on February 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 11:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung is hyping up the Galaxy S23 lineup ahead of the event
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power new devices
  • The upcoming lineup could include three models

Samsung is all set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year on February 1 and next-generation Galaxy S series smartphones will be the highlights of the event. Ahead of the launch event, Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh has offered a preview of what we can expect next month. He promises new performance standards for upcoming Galaxy S series devices adding that they will deliver a smarter camera system along with hardware and software optimisation. Roh also points out the company's plans for the future and the company's environmental commitment.

Roh posted a press note on Samsung's website teasing the Galaxy Unpacked event and upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones. Although he did not mention the name of upcoming flagship smartphones, he hinted at some of its key features that have previously leaked online. He promises a smarter camera system in the upcoming phones that works along with hardware and software optimisation.

Samsung's senior executive adds that the new chipset powering the upcoming handsets will "enable the fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance". The Galaxy S23 models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon flagship instead of Samsung's own Exynos SoCs.

Roh also implied that the Galaxy S series "Ultra" smartphone will be the high-end smartphone of the new series with redefined performance and quality. "We fully merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance, and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one," he said.

He also discusses the company's environmental commitments, stating that the company consider phases of the product lifecycle based on Samsung's new environmental strategy with sustainability. The blog says Samsung is making devices that last longer with enhanced durability. It is including recycled materials into more components.

While Roh did not share the monikers of the upcoming devices, past leaks have suggested that the lineup will include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are said to pack a triple camera setup at the rear, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. They are said to have a similar price tag to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. The Galaxy Book 3 series is also expected to be launched during the event alongside the Galaxy S23 series.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, TM Roh
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
