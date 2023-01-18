Technology News

Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins

The price of Bitcoin on Wednesday stood at $21,201 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 11:42 IST
Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The total crypto market valuation currently stands at $996 billion

Highlights
  • Litecoin and Avalanche saw gains on Wednesday
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw their values rise
  • Both Cronos and Near Protocol recorded losses

Bitcoin on Wednesday opened with a profit of around 0.80 percent on both national as well as international exchanges. The value of Bitcoin, at the time of writing, stood at $21,201 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh). Despite the fluctuating market momentum, BTC has continued to see its value rise for the last five days. Over the past 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has risen by $76 (roughly Rs. 6,213). Meanwhile, the crypto price charts reflect a high volatility sentiment affecting the global crypto market, with small profits and minor losses hitting altcoins on a daily basis.

Ether followed Bitcoin to record profits. With a price hike of 0.90 percent, ETH values are hovering around $1,581 (roughly Rs. 1.30 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Avalanche joined BTC and ETH as profit-minting cryptocurrencies.

Both memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also recorded profits.

“Most cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday following the latest better-than-expected GDP figures in China. Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market cap has gained nearly 21 percent in the past seven days. The surge effect of BTC's bullish price action is also carrying over to other cryptocurrencies,” Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

However, a few altcoins recorded small dips on Wednesday. Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Polygon, Solana all saw dips in value.

Tron, Uniswap, Cosmos, LEO, Cronos, Near Protocol, and Decentraland also recorded a drop in value.

In the last 24 hours, the overall crypto market valuation rose by 0.66 percent to reach $996 billion (roughly Rs. 81,39,294 crore), CoinMarketCap data shows.

“Crypto markets continue to keep the upward momentum mainly driven due to easing inflation, short positions getting liquidated and miners breaking the multi month selling streak. Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, a metric that determines the community's general sentiments, rose to ‘Neutral' for the first time in nine months. Bullish momentum seems to continue as large whales holding 1,000 to 10,000 BTC have accumulated over 37,000 BTCs in the last 10 days. BTC mining difficulty has also reached a record high of over 10 percent to 37.59 trillion amid rising prices making the network more secure against attacks,” the research team of CoinDCX crypto exchange told Gadgets 360.

“Developments around other crypto assets are seen with Polygon, a sidechain scaling solution proposed a Hard Fork on 17th Jan' 23 to improve chain performance and gas fee spikes. Shiba Inu, a meme token, announced the launch of Shibarium, a layer 2 network expected soon which plans to upgrade speed, integrate NFTs and bring a token burn mechanism,” the CoinDCX team added.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Cronos, Zcash, Monero
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
  2. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Amazon Devices
  7. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises for Fifth Consecutive Day, Altcoins Dip in Value
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  3. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  5. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  6. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
  7. Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise Ink Deal With Maharashtra Government to Set Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  8. India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch
  9. Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
  10. The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.