Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications have been leaked online, ahead of the launch of company's next-generation flagship smartphones. Most recently, the entire specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have surfaced on Twitter, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts. As per the latest leak, the handset will sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Alleged specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra were shared on Twitter by Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854). As per the leaked images, the handset will come in four colour options — Black, Cream, Green and Violet (translated). It is said to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz, 500ppi pixel density and HDR10+ support. The display could offer always-on support and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra were shared via Twitter

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Dohyun Kim

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options as well.

For optics, the handset is expected to carry a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and support for OIS. The camera unit could also include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter along with two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters. For selfies, there could be a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options are said to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors in the Galaxy S23 Ultra could include an accelerometer, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Further, the smartphone could have an IP68 rating for water resistance.

As per the leak, Galaxy S23 Ultra will carry a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging. Besides, it could measure 163.3x78.1x8.9mm and weighs 233 grams.

