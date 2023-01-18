Samsung is set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The company has teased the arrival of new Galaxy S series smartphones during this event, which is expected to be the Galaxy S23 lineup. It is said to comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant is yet to delve into the specifications of these smartphones, but the company's mobile chief recently teased details of the upcoming handsets. In addition, a new leak claims that Samsung will raise the prices of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones by AUD 100 (roughly Rs. 6,000) or more.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra price (expected)

According to a 9to5Google report, the regular Galaxy S23 is said to cost AUD 1,350 (roughly Rs. 80,000) and the Galaxy S23+ may cost AUD 1,650 (roughly Rs. 95,000). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra could be priced at AUD 1,950 (roughly Rs. 1,11,500).

These prices are reportedly higher than the AUD 1,249 (roughly Rs. 71,500), AUD 1,549 (roughly Rs. 90,000), and AUD 1,849 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) prices of equivalent Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ specifications (expected)

These Samsung smartphones are said to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1, as per a WinFuture report. The regular Galaxy S23 could sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, whereas the Galaxy S23+ is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display. Both their displays are expected to offer HDR10+ support and feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Under the hood, they are expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, they are said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. There could also be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. These Samsung smartphones are expected to sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

They could feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. The Galaxy S23 may house up to 256GB of storage, whereas the Galaxy S23+ is expected to feature up to 512GB of storage. These smartphones are expected to feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Galaxy S23 is said to pack a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. It may measure 146.3x70.9x7.6mm and weigh around 167g. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23+ could be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging support. This handset is said to measure 157.8x76.2x7.6mm and weigh about 195g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.