Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be launched today, September 26. Samsung is yet to confirm this officially, but in the meantime, the South Korean brand has reportedly published the pre-order page for the handset on its website accidentally. The listing reveals the design and US price details of the Galaxy S24 FE. It appears to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The listing suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will cost $50 more than the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Pre-Orders

Samsung US accidentally confirmed the Galaxy S24 FE price details and design by making the phone's pre-order sign-up page live (now removed). As per the listing spotted by Winfuture, the upcoming Fan Edition handset will cost $649.99 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the base variant with 128GB of storage and $709.99 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 256GB version.

Both storage models could pack 8GB of RAM. This would be a price bump of around $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) over last year's model. For reference, the Galaxy S23 FE arrived with a price tag of $600 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 128GB version.

The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication also suggest camera details for the Galaxy S24 FE. It is listed with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor. On the front, the handset is likely to boast a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera setup will include a ProVisual Engine.

The alleged preorder page suggested blue, gray, graphite, and mint shades for the Galaxy S24 FE. It is expected to be available on October 3. The phone could run on the Exynos 2400e chipset — this is said to be a slower version of the Exynos 2400 chip used on the Galaxy S24. It appears to have a 6.7-inch full-HD OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung is rumoured to take wraps off the Galaxy S24 FE today alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The launch event could take place at 10:00pm in Vietnam (8:30pm IST).