Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place early next year with the focus no doubt being on the brand's new flagship Galaxy S series smartphone — Galaxy S24 Ultra. We've already seen a variety of different leaks about the upcoming flagship smartphone. Most recently, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the handset have surfaced on the Web. The leaked renders show slimmer bezels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) showed off alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). From the looks of it, the handset appears much like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is seen with thin and symmetrical bezels on the display but with lesser curved edges. It is shown in a black shade with a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is seen featuring a quad camera setup at the rear with four individual lenses protruding from the flat back. LED flash is also shown flushed in the rear panel. Further, the power and volume buttons can be seen on the left side.

Samsung is tipped to unveil the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 17 in San Fransisco. As per recent leaks, the upcoming models will run on "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by Exynos in select global markets. Further, Samsung is said to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The previous models came with an aluminium chassis.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. As we inch closer to 2024 we expect more details about the handset to surface online in the coming weeks.

