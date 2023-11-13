Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Renders Suggest Minor Design Tweaks From Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is seen carrying a quad rear camera setup in the leaked images.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

Leaked renders show slimmer bezels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • New leaks give us a look at the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • It is shown in a black shade with a centred hole-punch cutout
  • Samsung is said to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place early next year with the focus no doubt being on the brand's new flagship Galaxy S series smartphone — Galaxy S24 Ultra. We've already seen a variety of different leaks about the upcoming flagship smartphone. Most recently, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the handset have surfaced on the Web. The leaked renders show slimmer bezels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) showed off alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). From the looks of it, the handset appears much like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is seen with thin and symmetrical bezels on the display but with lesser curved edges. It is shown in a black shade with a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is seen featuring a quad camera setup at the rear with four individual lenses protruding from the flat back. LED flash is also shown flushed in the rear panel. Further, the power and volume buttons can be seen on the left side.

Samsung is tipped to unveil the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 17 in San Fransisco. As per recent leaks, the upcoming models will run on "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by Exynos in select global markets. Further, Samsung is said to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The previous models came with an aluminium chassis.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. As we inch closer to 2024 we expect more details about the handset to surface online in the coming weeks.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
