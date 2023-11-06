Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch globally soon. It is said to come with three models — the base Galaxy S24, a Galaxy S24 Plus and a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The lineup will succeed the Galaxy S23 series, which was released earlier this year in February. The South Korean tech giant has been speculated to release the Galaxy S24 models earlier than usual. Though the company is yet to announce the launch date, it was previously tipped to be unveiled on January 17 at an event in the US. Several leaks and reports have suggested many key details about the Galaxy S24 models. Now, a report states that two of the upcoming models were spotted on Geekbench.

A MySmartPrice report suggests that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, with the model number SM-S928N. The listing shows the phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

The report added that the Korean version of the base Galaxy S24 model was also spotted on the site with the model number SM-S921N. The vanilla model is seen with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing adds that the phone will ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 skin. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has previously been tipped to be offered in black, gray, violet, and yellow colour options. The model may also be launched in light blue, light green, and orange colours exclusively through the Samsung store. Leaked design renders of the Galaxy S24 models suggest that it will share the design language of the preceding Galaxy S23 models.

According to an earlier report, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series is likely to arrive with titanium frames, like Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, which were released this year in September. It is unclear whether all models or only select ones can get this frame.

