Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra With SoC Details Spotted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch on January 17.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 November 2023 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch globally soon. It is said to come with three models — the base Galaxy S24, a Galaxy S24 Plus and a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The lineup will succeed the Galaxy S23 series, which was released earlier this year in February. The South Korean tech giant has been speculated to release the Galaxy S24 models earlier than usual. Though the company is yet to announce the launch date, it was previously tipped to be unveiled on January 17 at an event in the US. Several leaks and reports have suggested many key details about the Galaxy S24 models. Now, a report states that two of the upcoming models were spotted on Geekbench.

A MySmartPrice report suggests that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, with the model number SM-S928N. The listing shows the phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

The report added that the Korean version of the base Galaxy S24 model was also spotted on the site with the model number SM-S921N. The vanilla model is seen with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing adds that the phone will ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 skin. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has previously been tipped to be offered in black, gray, violet, and yellow colour options. The model may also be launched in light blue, light green, and orange colours exclusively through the Samsung store. Leaked design renders of the Galaxy S24 models suggest that it will share the design language of the preceding Galaxy S23 models.

According to an earlier report, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series is likely to arrive with titanium frames, like Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, which were released this year in September. It is unclear whether all models or only select ones can get this frame.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display

