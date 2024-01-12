Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in all markets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 January 2024 16:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Highlights
  • We are just days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series
  • Samsung has already started accepting reservations for the new phones
  • They are tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will presumably break cover on January 17. Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC are believed to power the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ depending upon the region. Leaks from last week suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC would be used in the Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Now, a report contradicts this claim and states that the Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will get the Exynos 2400 SoC. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets.

As per a report by Svctechinfo, the India variant of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will run on the Exynos 2400 SoC and not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This contradicts previous rumours about the phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy across all regions. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the US and Canada might also pack the Snapdragon chipset. Last year's Galaxy S23 family runs on the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy worldwide.

Further, the report adds that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be available in amber yellow, cobalt violet, onyx black, and marble gray colour options. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be offered in titanium black, titanium gray, titanium violet, and titanium yellow colourways. This corroborates past leaks.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) at the SAP in San Jose, California. Pre-bookings for the handsets have already begun in India.

Most specifications of the Galaxy S24 family have already leaked online. They are tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 with generative AI-powered features. They could sport AMOLED LTPO displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models could pack 50-megapixel triple camera units. The regular Galaxy S24 could have 8GB of RAM, while the top-end models are likely to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

The regular Galaxy S24 is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra could carry 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
New PS5 DualSense Controller Promising 12-Hour Battery Life Spotted Online
Number of Unique Active Wallets, Decentralised Apps Spiked in 2023 Testifying to Web3 Boom: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  2. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online, Suggest a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
  3. Oppo Reno 11 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched in India
  4. Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Sale: See Deal Price
  5. Jio Brings New International Roaming Packs Starting at Rs. 898
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 30,000
  7. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Launched in India
  9. Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Launched in India at This Price
  10. Poco M6 Pro 4G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India
  2. US Bitcoin ETFs See $4.6 Billion in Volume in First Day of Trading, Grayscale and BlackRock Dominate
  3. Number of Unique Active Wallets, Decentralised Apps Spiked in 2023 Testifying to Web3 Boom: Report
  4. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid With Windows 11, Android 13 Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. New PS5 DualSense Controller Promising 12-Hour Battery Life Spotted Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14 Get Discounts in India; Other Models Also Receive Offers
  7. Apple Vision Pro to Sell Out Quickly After February Release Due to Smaller Shipment, Analyst Says
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Reno 11 5G With MediaTek SoCs, ColorOS 14 Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: See Price
  10. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online Again, Showcase a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »