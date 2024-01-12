Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will presumably break cover on January 17. Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC are believed to power the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ depending upon the region. Leaks from last week suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC would be used in the Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Now, a report contradicts this claim and states that the Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will get the Exynos 2400 SoC. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets.

As per a report by Svctechinfo, the India variant of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will run on the Exynos 2400 SoC and not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This contradicts previous rumours about the phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy across all regions. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the US and Canada might also pack the Snapdragon chipset. Last year's Galaxy S23 family runs on the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy worldwide.

Further, the report adds that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be available in amber yellow, cobalt violet, onyx black, and marble gray colour options. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be offered in titanium black, titanium gray, titanium violet, and titanium yellow colourways. This corroborates past leaks.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) at the SAP in San Jose, California. Pre-bookings for the handsets have already begun in India.

Most specifications of the Galaxy S24 family have already leaked online. They are tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 with generative AI-powered features. They could sport AMOLED LTPO displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models could pack 50-megapixel triple camera units. The regular Galaxy S24 could have 8GB of RAM, while the top-end models are likely to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

The regular Galaxy S24 is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra could carry 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units.

