Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 17 and the Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut during the launch event. Leaks over the last few months suggest that Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipsets will be used in the regular Galaxy S24 in most countries. Now, another tipster has made a chipset related claim. He also tipped the India pricing of Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. All models in last year's Galaxy S23 range run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter) posted that Samsung could launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC variant of the Galaxy S24+ in India. However, the India variant of the Galaxy S24 is said to run on Exynos 2400 SoC. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to use a Snapdragon processor regardless of the region.

According to the tipster, the price of Galaxy S24+ will start at either Rs. 1,04,999 or Rs. 1,05,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be priced at Rs. 1,34,999 or Rs. 1,35,999 for the same RAM and storage configuration.

Last year, the Galaxy S23+ was launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra debuted at Rs. 1,24,999.

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) at the SAP in San Jose, California. The firm is currently accepting reservations for the new Galaxy S series smartphones in India.

The Galaxy S24 family is tipped to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and feature AMOLED LTPO displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models could pack 50-megapixel triple camera units.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.