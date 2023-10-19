Technology News

Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8

Google says the first Pixel 8 units manufactured in India will be available in 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 October 2023 12:49 IST
Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 8 will be the first Pixel-branded smartphone to manufactured in India

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 was announced by the company earlier this month
  • The smartphone will be manufactured in India in early 2024
  • There's no word on whether the price of the Pixel 8 will drop
Advertisement

Google on Thursday announced that it plans to start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India. The search giant will produce the Pixel 8 in India and the first units are expected to be available in 2024. The Pixel 8 was launched by the company in India and global markets earlier this month, alongside the more premium Pixel 8 Pro model. The handset is powered by a custom Google Tensor G3 chip and a Titan M2 security chip. The phone has a dual rear camera setup and is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Seven years after the launch of its first Pixel-branded smartphone, the company announced at its Google for India 2023 event that it plans to manufacture its smartphones in India. The company will start by assembling the Pixel 8 in India, and says that it will work with both local and foreign manufacturers.

The production of the Pixel 8 — and presumably Google's subsequent Pixel smartphones — in India is expected to commence in 2024, according to the company. Customers can expect to see Pixel 8 units manufactured in India by next year.

The announcement makes Google the latest smartphone brand to start manufacturing its handsets in India. Rivals Samsung and Apple also assemble some of their smartphones in the country. However, it is currently unclear whether the pricing of Google's Pixel handsets will drop once more units are manufactured in the country.

Meanwhile, Google also announced that it plans to expand coverage of its service network to more cities and locations across the country — the company currently offers support in 28 service centres located in 27 cities that are operated by F1 Info Solutions.

"This is an early step in a long journey of expanding our device production capacity and helping meet the country's growing demand for Pixel smartphones," Senior VP for Devices and Services Rick Osterloh said on Thursday

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8, Pixel, Google India, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon

Related Stories

Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  5. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  6. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  7. OnePlus 12 Display Might Be Brighter Than Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 Pro
  8. OnePlus Open Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus to Launch First Foldable
  9. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  10. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working on Bringing Upcoming Pixel’s Repair Mode to All Android-Powered Devices: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Some Hand-Picked Deals on Appliances
  3. HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Mode for Voice Notes to Beta Testers on iOS, Android
  5. India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices Again, Adds 8.8 Million New Subscribers
  8. Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  9. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »