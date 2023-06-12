Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Bags Battery Certification in South Korea, Could Launch Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on South Korea's battery certification website with model number SM-S711.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2023 17:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Bags Battery Certification in South Korea, Could Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could follow the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • A successor to the Galaxy S21 FE was not launched by Samsung
  • The Galaxy S23 FE's battery could be produced by Amperex

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) is said to be in development and could be launched later this year. While the company did not launch the rumoured Galaxy S22 FE last year, the Galaxy S23 FE recently bagged the Safety Korea battery certification hinting at an imminent launch. It carries the model number SM-S711 and the battery is listed with the model number EB-BS711ABY. The smartphone's specifications have also recently surfaced online. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year.

A listing via Galaxy Club of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has surfaced on the Safety Korea battery certification in South Korea. The smartphone was spotted with the model number SM-S711 whereas the battery is listed on the site with the model number EB-BS711ABY. Though the listing doesn't reveal the battery capacity, it points to the upcoming arrival of the Galaxy S23 FE. The report also adds that the phone's battery is produced by Amperex.

In addition to these, the Galaxy Club report also states that the handset has been spotted on Samsung's firmware servers with the model number SM-S711, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

While the latest developments don't disclose any key specifications of the Galaxy S23 FE, an earlier report suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 5G SoC. It is also rumoured to feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The handset may feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. The other two sensors could be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x zoom support.

On the front, the Galaxy S23 FE is said to be equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor. Other leaked details include a 4,500mAh battery and a 25W wired charging support. Additionally, the report also suggests that the phone could launch in select regions in Q3, or as early as July or August this year. 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
