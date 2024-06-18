Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched by the company in the coming months as the successor to the current generation Galaxy S24 lineup, and details of the processors expected to power these handsets have been revealed by an analyst at a market research firm. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the South Korean smartphone maker is unlikely to use the next generation of its Exynos mobile processors on the purported Galaxy S25 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 said to feature Snapdragon chipset

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo claims that the rumoured Exynos 2500 SoC may not debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as the yield of its 3nm process technology is lower than the company anticipated. As a result, Qualcomm could end up being the only supplier for Samsung's next generation of smartphones that will succeed the flagship Galaxy S24 lineup that was introduced in January, according to the analyst.

Qualcomm will likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (vs. 40% for the S24), as the Exynos 2500 may not ship due to Samsung's lower-than-expected 3nm yield.



In addition to the significant increase in supply share, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will see a price… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 17, 2024

With no Exynos 2500 processors expected to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Qualcomm could provide all the chipsets for the upcoming series, a massive increase from the existing lineup — only 40 percent of Galaxy S24 models globally feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from the chipmaker.

Qualcomm, TSMC to benefit from increase in demand

Kuo also claims that Qualcomm would benefit from an increased demand for its flagship chipsets, as would Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) — the only chip manufacturer expected to supply the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip via its N3E node. According to the analyst, Qualcomm is expected to increase the cost of its next generation chip by 25 percent to 30 percent, a significant benefit for the US chipmaker.

This year, only Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models from Canada, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and the US are equipped with Snapdragon chips. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all markets. In 2023, Samsung equipped all three models in the Galaxy S23 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and next year's models are also expected to feature Snapdragon processors, as per the analyst.

