Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Chipsets to Be Exclusively Supplied By Qualcomm, Analyst Says

Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip might not be making its way to the purported Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, according to an analyst,

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2024 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra arrived with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all markets

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in the coming months
  • The upcoming Galaxy S25 series of smartphones may not have Exynos chips
  • All Samsung Galaxy S25 models may run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched by the company in the coming months as the successor to the current generation Galaxy S24 lineup, and details of the processors expected to power these handsets have been revealed by an analyst at a market research firm. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the South Korean smartphone maker is unlikely to use the next generation of its Exynos mobile processors on the purported Galaxy S25 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 said to feature Snapdragon chipset

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo claims that the rumoured Exynos 2500 SoC may not debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as the yield of its 3nm process technology is lower than the company anticipated. As a result, Qualcomm could end up being the only supplier for Samsung's next generation of smartphones that will succeed the flagship Galaxy S24 lineup that was introduced in January, according to the analyst.

With no Exynos 2500 processors expected to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Qualcomm could provide all the chipsets for the upcoming series, a massive increase from the existing lineup — only 40 percent of Galaxy S24 models globally feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from the chipmaker.

Qualcomm, TSMC to benefit from increase in demand

Kuo also claims that Qualcomm would benefit from an increased demand for its flagship chipsets, as would Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) — the only chip manufacturer expected to supply the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip via its N3E node. According to the analyst, Qualcomm is expected to increase the cost of its next generation chip by 25 percent to 30 percent, a significant benefit for the US chipmaker.

This year, only Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models from Canada, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and the US are equipped with Snapdragon chips. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all markets. In 2023, Samsung equipped all three models in the Galaxy S23 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and next year's models are also expected to feature Snapdragon processors, as per the analyst.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Qualcomm, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report
Coinbase Launches Initiative to Support Emerging Crypto Projects and Boost User Growth

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Chipsets to Be Exclusively Supplied By Qualcomm, Analyst Says
Comment
  1. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  2. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  4. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  5. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Geekbench Score Hints Small Performance Upgrade
  7. Moto Buds+ Review
  8. Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
