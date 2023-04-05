Samsung announced its Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets last year in February alongside its Galaxy S22 series. This year, plans for the same appear to be postponed or delayed as its tablet lineup went missing from its Unpacked event. Lately, we have only begun to see some leaks trickle down the rumour mill. Thanks to a recent leak we now know that the tablets could be announced in the second half of this year and that they could pack in the latest processors from Qualcomm. And now, we have another leak, which gives out more details about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the most high-end model in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series will feature hardware similar to the current model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to have the same dimensions as the outgoing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tablet is said to measure 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm, which the tipster claims is similar to the current model. The upcoming tablet's display could also feature similar dimensions. We can expect it to be a 14.6-inch panel sporting a resolution of 2,960 x 1,848 pixels (WQXGA+). No details about refresh rate have been leaked.

An upgrade on the design front is an IP rating. While a previous leak mentioned an IP67 rating coming to the entire Galaxy Tab S9 series, the tipster mentions that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet will get an IP68 rating. The tablet is expected to weigh 737g, which is about the same as the outgoing model.

Given the similar dimensions, the battery's capacity and charging speeds also remain the same as the current model. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as per the new leak is expected to have a 11,200mAh battery, which could support 45W wired charging. This is different from a previous report, which detailed that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra would have a 10,880mAh battery.

The older report] also pointed to the new Tab models getting upgraded to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs. The latest leak also indicates the same along with a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM option, which was a variant also announced with the outgoing model. What remains unclear is whether Samsung will go ahead with its customised platform for Galaxy like it did with the new Galaxy S23 series, or the regular processor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.