Samsung’s biggest tablet offering may get an IP rating this year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available at Rs. 1,08,999 for the base Wi-Fi model in India

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may have the same display as last year’s model
  • The tablet could get an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Samsung announced its Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets last year in February alongside its Galaxy S22 series. This year, plans for the same appear to be postponed or delayed as its tablet lineup went missing from its Unpacked event. Lately, we have only begun to see some leaks trickle down the rumour mill. Thanks to a recent leak we now know that the tablets could be announced in the second half of this year and that they could pack in the latest processors from Qualcomm. And now, we have another leak, which gives out more details about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the most high-end model in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series will feature hardware similar to the current model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to have the same dimensions as the outgoing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tablet is said to measure 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm, which the tipster claims is similar to the current model. The upcoming tablet's display could also feature similar dimensions. We can expect it to be a 14.6-inch panel sporting a resolution of 2,960 x 1,848 pixels (WQXGA+). No details about refresh rate have been leaked.

An upgrade on the design front is an IP rating. While a previous leak mentioned an IP67 rating coming to the entire Galaxy Tab S9 series, the tipster mentions that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet will get an IP68 rating. The tablet is expected to weigh 737g, which is about the same as the outgoing model.

Given the similar dimensions, the battery's capacity and charging speeds also remain the same as the current model. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as per the new leak is expected to have a 11,200mAh battery, which could support 45W wired charging. This is different from a previous report, which detailed that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra would have a 10,880mAh battery.

The older report] also pointed to the new Tab models getting upgraded to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs. The latest leak also indicates the same along with a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM option, which was a variant also announced with the outgoing model. What remains unclear is whether Samsung will go ahead with its customised platform for Galaxy like it did with the new Galaxy S23 series, or the regular processor.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • AKG-tuned speakers
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G review
Display 14.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 6-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
