Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Said to Take Place in South Korea

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series in South Korea in 2020.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung executive confirms next Unpacked event’s location

Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year on February 1 in San Francisco. As we are inching closer towards the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Z foldable smartphone series, Lee Young-hee, President of Samsung DX's Global Marketing Center has reportedly confirmed the location of the next Unpacked event. The Suwon headquartered company would host its next major Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Seoul, South Korea instead of the US or Europe. This is not the first time Samsung is choosing Seoul as a location for the release of its premium handsets. The launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series took place virtually in Seoul in 2020.

As per a report by Yonhap News (Korean), Lee Young-hee revealed that the upcoming Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea. She reportedly made the confirmation during a press Q&A at the Samsung Ho-Am Award Ceremony at the Shilla Hotel. When asked about the reason for conducting the event in Seoul, Young-hee reportedly said, "because Korea is meaningful and important."

In previous years, Samsung held its major smartphone launch events either in the US or Europe. In 2020, the company unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series in South Korea, though it was a virtual event.

Samsung is yet to confirm the exact date of the next Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. However, it is rumoured to take place on July 26. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to make their debut at the event alongside Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. The Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising the base Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are also expected to go official during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000)

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, Lee Young Hee, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
