Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is anticipated to debut in August as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung is expected to equip the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming clamshell smartphone. Like the Galaxy S23 family, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be powered by a special version of the chipset. The battery life of the model will reportedly depend on this customised Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to carry two batteries with model numbers EB-BF731ABY and EB-BF732ABY. It could feature a pull tab to make battery replacement easier.

As per a report by Sammobile, the battery life of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will mostly depend on the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The listing of the smartphone in the South Korean certification body Safety Korea suggested two batteries with model numbers EB-BF946ABY and EB-BF947ABY. The former has a rated capacity of 971mAh, while the latter has a larger capacity of 2,620mAh. This could bring a total battery capacity of 3,591mAh.

The predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 4, reportedly has two battery units with 1,040mAh and 2,555mAh capacities and it is backed by a 3700mAh battery. The new model could also boast a 3,700mAh cell.

Based on this, the report claims that any battery gains posted by the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely be the result of the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and better optimisation.

The battery of Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to include a pull tab for easy removal of the cell from the handset. It is said to be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and beige, gray, light green, and light pink colour options. Further, it is tipped to come with a 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720x748 pixels and a pixel density of 305ppi.

