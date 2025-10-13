Samsung W26 has launched in China as the company's latest W-series foldable phone, which is based on the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. It has similar specifications and build to the book-style foldable that was unveiled earlier this year. The phone is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-inch foldable display, and a 6.5-inch cover screen. It is backed by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite of Galaxy chip and packs a 4,400mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, unlike the company's global foldable handset, the Samsung W26 has more memory and supports direct satellite connectivity.

Samsung W26 Price, Availability

Samsung W26 price starts at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 2,11,600) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, while the 16GB + 1TB version costs CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,36,500). The phone is available for purchase in China via the Samsung website, in Dan Xihong (red and gold) and Xuan Yao Black (black and gold) colour options (translated from Chinese).

Samsung W26 Specifications, Features

The Samsung W26 sports an 8-inch inner AMOLED display with a QXGA+ (1,968×2,184 pixels) resolution and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8 and supports several Galaxy AI features, like Smart Collection, Smart Drag And Drop, as well as a Smart Password Manager.

For optics, the Samsung W26 is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary outer camera, alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. A 10-megapixel sensor is placed on the inner foldable panel for selfies and video calls, while another 10-megapixel selfie camera is placed on the cover screen.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Samsung W26 supports direct satellite connectivity via China's mobile communications satellite system, Tiantong. This means that it can be used for emergency calling and messaging, even when mobile networks aren't accessible. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with Samsung's Armor Aluminum frame and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung W26 packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It measures 158.4×143.2×4.2mm in size, when unfolded, and weighs 215g. When folded, the phone measures 158.4×72.8×8.9mm.

