Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 8-Inch Inner Display Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 4,400mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 19:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 4.2mm thick when unfolded
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants
  • It has an Armor Aluminum frame
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The new book-style foldable smartphone uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. The Fold 7 is thinner and lighter than previous Galaxy foldable smartphones, measuring just 4.2mm thick in the unfolded state and weighing 215 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the cover display. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery and is available for pre-order in India. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India

The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 1,86,999 and Rs. 2,16,999, respectively. It is available in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colourways. The foldable will be available in an online exclusive Mint colour option as well. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is currently available for pre-order from Samsung's official website with sales set to begin on July 25. As part of a pre-order offer, customers can book the 12GB + 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB option. This offer is applicable till July 12. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 on top. It features an 8-inch QXGA+ (1,968x2,184 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display on the inside with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate,  368ppi pixel density, and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 422ppi pixel density and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The external screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the cover display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the rear.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM. It features an Armor FlexHinge. The handset ships with several AI features like Gemini Live, AI Results View, Circle to Search, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist. 

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a triple outward-facing camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS support and 85-degree field of view. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the foldable phone has a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and another 10-megapixel camera on the inner screen. The handset features a new version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine. 

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be sold in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor and a proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and features an advanced Armor Aluminum frame. It retains the IP48 water and dust resistance rating as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging speed, the same as its predecessor. Samsung states that the handset can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 25W adapter. The phone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a thin and lightweight build compared to its predecessors. It measures 4.2mm thick in the unfolded state and 8.9mm when folded. The phone weighs 215g. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm thick in the folded state and 5.6mm in the unfolded form. Last year's model weighed 239 grams.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
