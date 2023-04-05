Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options

Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched earlier this year
  • The company is expected to launch many more smartphones later this year
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 were both spotted on Geekbench recently

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones later this year. The company has already launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones this year along with a few other handsets. It is still expected to launch many new devices later this year, including other smartphones and tablets. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables. Multiple reports and leaks previously have suggested key specifications and features of the purported Samsung foldables. Now, a new leak is suggesting the colour options of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Display industry analyst Ross Young said in a tweet that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be offered in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be offered in Beige, Black, and Light Blue colour options.

A previous report suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be lightweight and launch as the lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone so far. It will reportedly weigh 250 grams, which is 13 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which weighed 263 grams. The foldable device is seen featuring three vertically aligned separate camera cutouts with a single LED flash underneath them in a recent alleged concept video of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is expected to sport a bigger outer display covering a wide surface area, that could be considerably bigger than the predecessor device's 1.9-inch outer screen. Another report claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a bigger outer screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display.

An earlier leak hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will likely be offered in three UFS 4.0 storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Both upcoming foldable devices were also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently.



