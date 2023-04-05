Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones later this year. The company has already launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones this year along with a few other handsets. It is still expected to launch many new devices later this year, including other smartphones and tablets. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables. Multiple reports and leaks previously have suggested key specifications and features of the purported Samsung foldables. Now, a new leak is suggesting the colour options of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Display industry analyst Ross Young said in a tweet that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be offered in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be offered in Beige, Black, and Light Blue colour options.

A previous report suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be lightweight and launch as the lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone so far. It will reportedly weigh 250 grams, which is 13 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which weighed 263 grams. The foldable device is seen featuring three vertically aligned separate camera cutouts with a single LED flash underneath them in a recent alleged concept video of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is expected to sport a bigger outer display covering a wide surface area, that could be considerably bigger than the predecessor device's 1.9-inch outer screen. Another report claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a bigger outer screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display.

An earlier leak hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will likely be offered in three UFS 4.0 storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Both upcoming foldable devices were also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.