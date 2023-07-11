With Google rolling out the Android 14 beta 3.1 update to eligible users, Samsung is also speculated to release the One UI 6 beta update soon. The company is currently prepping up for the launch of its next iteration of foldable phones. However, a recent report suggested that the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta update will be issued soon to eligible users. Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched earlier this year with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 skin.

A report by SamMobile says that Samsung has already started updating apps with One UI 6.0 support as the Android 14 beta has reached the Platform Stability level. This hints that eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will get their hands on the Samsung One UI 6.0 beta soon. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly get the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta update first. Other eligible devices are likely to get the update "soon thereafter."

Furthermore, the report adds that the One UI 6.0 beta could be released in the third week of July. The stable version of One UI 6.0 is speculated to be made available before the end of this year.

Google released the Android 14 beta 3.1 update to eligible Pixel users last month. The tech giant on its support page said that the Beta 3 version of Android 14 brings Platform Stability. This means that the upcoming software version has reached final internal and external APIs and final app-facing behaviors.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year in February. The smartphones come preloaded with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Meanwhile, Android 14 is expected to bring a host of new features and design improvements. These reportedly include new custom clock options for the lock screen and a battery health monitoring feature akin to iOS.

