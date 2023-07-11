Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6 Beta Update as Android 14 Beta Hits Platform Stability: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6 Beta Update as Android 14 Beta Hits Platform Stability: Report

Samsung will offer four years of OS updates and five years of security patches for the Galaxy S23 series.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2023 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6 Beta Update as Android 14 Beta Hits Platform Stability: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched with Android 13-based One UI 5.1

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched by the company in February
  • Google recently rolled out the Android 14 beta 3.1 update
  • Other eligible Samsung Galaxy devices will also get the update

With Google rolling out the Android 14 beta 3.1 update to eligible users, Samsung is also speculated to release the One UI 6 beta update soon. The company is currently prepping up for the launch of its next iteration of foldable phones. However, a recent report suggested that the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta update will be issued soon to eligible users. Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched earlier this year with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 skin.

A report by SamMobile says that Samsung has already started updating apps with One UI 6.0 support as the Android 14 beta has reached the Platform Stability level. This hints that eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will get their hands on the Samsung One UI 6.0 beta soon. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly get the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta update first. Other eligible devices are likely to get the update "soon thereafter."

Furthermore, the report adds that the One UI 6.0 beta could be released in the third week of July. The stable version of One UI 6.0 is speculated to be made available before the end of this year.

Google released the Android 14 beta 3.1 update to eligible Pixel users last month. The tech giant on its support page said that the Beta 3 version of Android 14 brings Platform Stability. This means that the upcoming software version has reached final internal and external APIs and final app-facing behaviors.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year in February. The smartphones come preloaded with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Meanwhile, Android 14 is expected to bring a host of new features and design improvements. These reportedly include new custom clock options for the lock screen and a battery health monitoring feature akin to iOS. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Android 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, One UI 6
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Leak Again; Hints at Near Gapless Folding Design, Inner Display

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6 Beta Update as Android 14 Beta Hits Platform Stability: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
  6. Google Pixel 8 Price, Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  7. Apple Pulls iOS 16 and macOS 13 Security Updates Hours After Rollout
  8. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Today: Here's How to Watch the Live Event
  9. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  10. Is India Ready for the Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC?
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads, Meta’s New Social Media App, Could Soon Get Instagram’s Branded Content Tools: Report
  2. US Justice Department Plans to Block Judge Ruling Limiting Government Contact With Social Media Firms
  3. Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details
  4. Apple Sets Up Online Store on China’s Social Media Platform WeChat
  5. WhatsApp's Phone Number Privacy Feature for Communities Reportedly Rolling Out to Android, iOS Beta Testers
  6. Bitcoin Value Could Reach $50,000 Mark This Year, $120,000 by End of 2024, Says Standard Chartered
  7. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Website With 12GB RAM, Android 13: All Details
  8. UK Financial Watchdog Stops 26 More Illegal Cryptocurrency ‘Machines’
  9. Blockchain Gaming Dominates Web3 as Crypto Sector Faces Regulatory Turbulence: Report
  10. Apple MacBook With a Foldable Display Could Launch in 2026: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.