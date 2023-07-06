Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Design Tipped in Leaked Renders Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 appear to look very similar to their predecessors, with a few minor tweaks.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 July 2023 16:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Design Tipped in Leaked Renders Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) is expected to succeeded by the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could debut in four colours
  • The smartphones are tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might sport a display with a notch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — expected to launch later this month at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event — have surfaced online in the form of leaked renders. The company's next generation of foldable phones are set to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that were unveiled by the company last year. The most notable change anticipated this year is the addition of a much larger external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 has also been spotted in leaked renders, ahead of its debut.

Images of what appear to be official renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 shared by WinFuture show the upcoming smartphones and tablets from various angles, ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place in South Korea on June 26. The images also hint at the colour options of the devices, which are expected to look quite similar to the models launched last year.

samsung galaxy z fold 5 flip 5 winfuture Samsung galaxy z fold 5 Samsung galaxy z flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

The device that is seeing the most important externally visible hardware change this year is the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is said to feature a much larger 3.4-inch outer screen, compared to its predecessor — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — that sported a 1.9-inch cover display. The smartphone is also tipped to launch with support for optimised versions of apps from Google and Samsung that will work on the larger external screen. 

Meanwhile, the images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 suggest that the phone will look extremely similar to the previous smartphone in the series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is shown to feature a triple rear camera setup with a small tweak involving the location of the LED flash.

samsung galaxy tab s9 ultra winfuture Samsung galaxy tab s9 plus ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a display notch
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

The most noteworthy changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone this year are expected to be a new Snapdragon 8 series flagship chipset and a redesigned hinge. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are shown in beige, black, green, and purple colour options. 

The leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S9 suggest the company's upcoming tablet lineup will sport slim bezels, while the Galaxy Tab S9 appears to feature a display notch, which will reportedly house a front-facing camera unit. The Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are both shown to be equipped with dual rear cameras, while all three models are shown with an S Pen. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 design, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.