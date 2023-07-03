Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Surface Online, Show Off Design and New Hinge: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Surface Online, Show Off Design and New Hinge: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is seen to have a triple rear camera unit and the LED flash is seen arranged next to the top sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2023 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Surface Online, Show Off Design and New Hinge: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might debut during the next Galaxy Unpacked event
  • It appears to have a vertically arranged triple camera setup
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the last week of this month. The unannounced foldable smartphone is making new headlines as supposed live images of the device have surfaced online. The latest live renders suggest a new hinge design on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It appears to have three rear camera sensors. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except for the position of the LED flash and a stereo loudspeaker setup.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) tweeted alleged live photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that have since been removed by Twitter in response to a content takedown request. The images suggest the upcoming smartphone will appear similar to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4, with minor cosmetic changes to the smartphone's design and rear camera setup.

The company's next foldable phone is shown with a new hinge design with both halves of the foldable phone sitting flat against each another. The USB Type-C port and a microphone appear to be arranged on the bottom, while the speaker grille is seen at the top line. The foldable seems to have a stereo speaker setup and four microphones.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to have a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the back. The LED flash is seen arranged on the right side of the protruding cameras. On last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4, the LED flash is placed under the camera sensors.

Recently, the complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked online. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 skin on top. It could sport a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,812 x 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED inner display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a 6.2-inch (904 x 2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED outer display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. There could be 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The purported Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, it could feature a 10-megapixel front camera. Also, the foldable could feature a 4-megapixel under-display camera located on the internal display. Samsung is also tipped to equip the handset with a 4,400mAh battery..

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report
Realme Pad 2 Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Up to 8GB of RAM

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Surface Online, Show Off Design and New Hinge: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Here's How Much the New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Model May Cost in India
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Debut With Bigger Batteries, Faster Charging
  8. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  9. Milky Way Galaxy's First View Seen Through Lens of Neutrino Particles
  10. Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak Online; Could Feature Exynos 1280 SoC
  2. Japan Said to Be Leaning Towards Softer Rules for AI Regulation Than EU
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Display, Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Digs Into Disappointing $130 Million Opening at the Global Box Office
  6. Realme Pad 2 Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Up to 8GB of RAM
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Dual Rear Camera Module With New Glyph Interface Layout Leaks Ahead of Debut: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Surface Online, Show Off Design and New Hinge: Details
  9. BookMyShow Stream, Mubi Strike Partnership to Bring Acclaimed Films Like Decision to Leave, Aftersun, and More to the Platform
  10. Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.