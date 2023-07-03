Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the last week of this month. The unannounced foldable smartphone is making new headlines as supposed live images of the device have surfaced online. The latest live renders suggest a new hinge design on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It appears to have three rear camera sensors. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except for the position of the LED flash and a stereo loudspeaker setup.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) tweeted alleged live photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that have since been removed by Twitter in response to a content takedown request. The images suggest the upcoming smartphone will appear similar to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4, with minor cosmetic changes to the smartphone's design and rear camera setup.

The company's next foldable phone is shown with a new hinge design with both halves of the foldable phone sitting flat against each another. The USB Type-C port and a microphone appear to be arranged on the bottom, while the speaker grille is seen at the top line. The foldable seems to have a stereo speaker setup and four microphones.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to have a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the back. The LED flash is seen arranged on the right side of the protruding cameras. On last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4, the LED flash is placed under the camera sensors.

Recently, the complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked online. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 skin on top. It could sport a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,812 x 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED inner display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a 6.2-inch (904 x 2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED outer display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. There could be 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The purported Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, it could feature a 10-megapixel front camera. Also, the foldable could feature a 4-megapixel under-display camera located on the internal display. Samsung is also tipped to equip the handset with a 4,400mAh battery..

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.