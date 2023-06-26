Samsung is getting ready to release the fifth iteration of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip during its Unpacked event in Korea next month. Most recently, renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 along with entire specifications, have been leaked by a tipster, leaving little to the imagination. The foldable smartphones are said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They could debut with One UI 5.1.1 based on Google's latest Android 13. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could ship with a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Known tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech), via XDA Developers, leaked the alleged renders and full specification sheet of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The leaked renders show the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in three colour options with a hole punch display design with minimal bezels. The images indicate a similar design language to that of Galaxy Z Fold 4. It appears to have a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the back. The volume rockers and the power button are seen placed on the right edge.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems to have a large cover screen similar to that of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It appears to have a hole-punch display design with flat sides. Samsung seems to have changed the dual camera alignment from vertical to horizontal.

As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to ship in cream, icy blue, and phantom black shades. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is said to be available in four shades including cream, graphite and lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications (expected)

The dual SIM(nano+eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. It could feature a 7.6-inch full-HD+(1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED inner display with a dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz and goes down to as low as 1Hz. The outer screen is likely to be a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 904 x 2,316 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. There could be 256GB and 512GB storage options as well.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.2 apertures. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Also, the foldable could feature a 4-megapixel under-display camera with f/1.0 aperture on the internal display.

Connectivity options are said to include NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB-C 3.2 port. The handset could offer IPX8 water resistance-rated build as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to ship with a 4,400mAh battery. It is said to measure 67.1x 154.9x 13.4mm and weigh 253 grams

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (expected)

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the dual SIM(nano+eSIM) is also said to come with Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. It is likely to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch 748 x 720 panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is said to come in 265GB and 512GB storage options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to sport a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There could be a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity options could include USB Type-C 3.2 port, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be backed by a 3,700mAh battery. It is said to measure 71.9x85.1x15.1mm.

